SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Thiago Rabello Conta Master AT
Thiago Rabello Albino

Thiago Rabello Conta Master AT

Thiago Rabello Albino
0 reviews
Reliability
124 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2023 760%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 124
Profit Trades:
3 594 (70.14%)
Loss Trades:
1 530 (29.86%)
Best trade:
463.45 USD
Worst trade:
-1 592.76 USD
Gross Profit:
38 693.34 USD (3 483 167 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 542.61 USD (498 884 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (1 360.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 645.34 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
97.54%
Max deposit load:
24.94%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.20
Long Trades:
2 494 (48.67%)
Short Trades:
2 630 (51.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.18 USD
Average Profit:
10.77 USD
Average Loss:
-18.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-244.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 592.76 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.08%
Annual Forecast:
122.30%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 143.88 USD (18.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.54% (2 143.88 USD)
By Equity:
56.17% (1 747.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 4047
NZDCAD 567
AUDCAD 404
AUDNZD 33
USDJPY 7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 6.8K
NZDCAD 789
AUDCAD 5.5K
AUDNZD 80
USDJPY 101
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 51K
NZDCAD 14K
AUDCAD 46K
AUDNZD 1.4K
USDJPY 2.8K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +463.45 USD
Worst trade: -1 593 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 360.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -244.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 18
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 11
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.04 × 344
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.38 × 3473
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.50 × 2
Just2Trade-MT5
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.54 × 28
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 15
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.79 × 19
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.03 × 144
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.14 × 274
RoboForex-Pro
1.96 × 154
8 more...
Disclaimer:

O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;

- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;

- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
No reviews
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 01:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 09:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 07:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 05:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.09.01 10:42
No swaps are charged
2025.08.29 14:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.28 11:57
No swaps are charged
