- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
5 124
Profit Trades:
3 594 (70.14%)
Loss Trades:
1 530 (29.86%)
Best trade:
463.45 USD
Worst trade:
-1 592.76 USD
Gross Profit:
38 693.34 USD (3 483 167 pips)
Gross Loss:
-27 542.61 USD (498 884 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
85 (1 360.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 645.34 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
97.54%
Max deposit load:
24.94%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
50
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.20
Long Trades:
2 494 (48.67%)
Short Trades:
2 630 (51.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.18 USD
Average Profit:
10.77 USD
Average Loss:
-18.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-244.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 592.76 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
10.08%
Annual Forecast:
122.30%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
2 143.88 USD (18.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.54% (2 143.88 USD)
By Equity:
56.17% (1 747.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4047
|NZDCAD
|567
|AUDCAD
|404
|AUDNZD
|33
|USDJPY
|7
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|6.8K
|NZDCAD
|789
|AUDCAD
|5.5K
|AUDNZD
|80
|USDJPY
|101
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|51K
|NZDCAD
|14K
|AUDCAD
|46K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|2.8K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +463.45 USD
Worst trade: -1 593 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 360.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -244.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ActivTradesCorp-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.04 × 344
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.38 × 3473
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.50 × 2
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.54 × 28
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.73 × 15
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.79 × 19
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.80 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.03 × 144
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.14 × 274
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.96 × 154
Disclaimer:
O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.
O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
1000 USD per month
760%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
124
91%
5 124
70%
98%
1.40
2.18
USD
USD
56%
1:200