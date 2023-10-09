시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 5 / Thiago Rabello Conta Master AT
Thiago Rabello Albino

Thiago Rabello Conta Master AT

Thiago Rabello Albino
0 리뷰
안정성
126
0 / 0 USD
월별 1000 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 769%
ActivTradesCorp-Server
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
5 154
이익 거래:
3 619 (70.21%)
손실 거래:
1 535 (29.78%)
최고의 거래:
463.45 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 592.76 USD
총 수익:
39 162.27 USD (3 487 797 pips)
총 손실:
-27 898.27 USD (502 015 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
85 (1 360.08 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 645.34 USD (31)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
97.54%
최대 입금량:
24.94%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
50
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
5.25
롱(주식매수):
2 514 (48.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 640 (51.22%)
수익 요인:
1.40
기대수익:
2.19 USD
평균 이익:
10.82 USD
평균 손실:
-18.17 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-244.85 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 592.76 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
9.44%
연간 예측:
114.59%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
2 143.88 USD (18.03%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
12.54% (2 143.88 USD)
자본금별:
56.17% (1 747.60 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSD 4047
NZDCAD 592
AUDCAD 409
AUDNZD 33
USDJPY 7
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSD 6.8K
NZDCAD 847
AUDCAD 5.6K
AUDNZD 80
USDJPY 101
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSD 51K
NZDCAD 15K
AUDCAD 47K
AUDNZD 1.4K
USDJPY 2.8K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +463.45 USD
최악의 거래: -1 593 USD
연속 최대 이익: 31
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +1 360.08 USD
연속 최대 손실: -244.85 USD

리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ActivTradesCorp-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.

XMGlobal-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 2
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 2
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 18
StriforSVG-Live
0.00 × 11
FPMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 2
Valutrades-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.03 × 432
ActivTradesCorp-Server
0.38 × 3473
GBEbrokers-LIVE
0.50 × 2
Just2Trade-MT5
0.50 × 6
Exness-MT5Real
0.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.54 × 28
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.73 × 15
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.79 × 19
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.80 × 5
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
1.03 × 144
AdmiralsGroup-Live
1.14 × 274
RoboForex-Pro
1.96 × 154
8 더...
Disclaimer:

O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.

- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;

- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;

- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
리뷰 없음
2025.12.31 07:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 09:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.29 13:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 03:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.10 01:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 17:52
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 16:12
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.27 06:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 16:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 01:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 07:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 01:09
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.24 12:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 09:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 08:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 07:40
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 06:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.10 05:25
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
