- 자본
- 축소
트레이드:
5 154
이익 거래:
3 619 (70.21%)
손실 거래:
1 535 (29.78%)
최고의 거래:
463.45 USD
최악의 거래:
-1 592.76 USD
총 수익:
39 162.27 USD (3 487 797 pips)
총 손실:
-27 898.27 USD (502 015 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
85 (1 360.08 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
1 645.34 USD (31)
샤프 비율:
0.09
거래 활동:
97.54%
최대 입금량:
24.94%
최근 거래:
5 시간 전
주별 거래 수:
50
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
5.25
롱(주식매수):
2 514 (48.78%)
숏(주식차입매도):
2 640 (51.22%)
수익 요인:
1.40
기대수익:
2.19 USD
평균 이익:
10.82 USD
평균 손실:
-18.17 USD
연속 최대 손실:
14 (-244.85 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-1 592.76 USD (1)
월별 성장률:
9.44%
연간 예측:
114.59%
Algo 트레이딩:
91%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
0.00 USD
최대한의:
2 143.88 USD (18.03%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
12.54% (2 143.88 USD)
자본금별:
56.17% (1 747.60 USD)
배포
|심볼
|딜
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|4047
|NZDCAD
|592
|AUDCAD
|409
|AUDNZD
|33
|USDJPY
|7
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|심볼
|총 수익, USD
|손실, USD
|수익, USD
|EURUSD
|6.8K
|NZDCAD
|847
|AUDCAD
|5.6K
|AUDNZD
|80
|USDJPY
|101
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|심볼
|총 수익, pips
|손실, pips
|수익, pips
|EURUSD
|51K
|NZDCAD
|15K
|AUDCAD
|47K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|USDJPY
|2.8K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- 입금량
- 축소
최고의 거래: +463.45 USD
최악의 거래: -1 593 USD
연속 최대 이익: 31
연속 최대 손실: 1
연속 최대 이익: +1 360.08 USD
연속 최대 손실: -244.85 USD
리얼개 계정의 다양한 브로커들의 실행 통계를 기반으로 한 평균 편차가 핍(Pip)에 입력됩니다. 이 값은 "ActivTradesCorp-Server"의 제공업자의 값과 구독자의 값 간의 차이와 주문 실행 지연에 따라 달라집니다. 값이 낮을수록 복제의 질이 더 훌륭하다는 것을 의미합니다.
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.00 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 18
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.00 × 11
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Valutrades-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.03 × 432
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|0.38 × 3473
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|0.50 × 2
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.50 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.54 × 28
|
TriveFinancial-MT5Live-2
|0.73 × 15
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.79 × 19
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.80 × 5
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|1.03 × 144
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|1.14 × 274
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.96 × 154
Disclaimer:
O Analista responsável não se responsabiliza por eventuais deságios ao capital de terceiros, declarando estar sujeito a todas as regras do seu Código de Conduta, conforme resolução CVM nº20/2021.
- Rentabilidade passada não é garantia de resultados futuros;
- Operações com derivativos possuem alto nível de alavancagem. Ao investir no mercado financeiro certifique-se que você compreende os riscos envolvidos em operações alavancadas;
- Há riscos substanciais envolvidos na negociação de instrumentos financeiros, com potencial de perda de capital.
리뷰 없음
