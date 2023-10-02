SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Gold Miner Plus
Wee Leong Tan

Gold Miner Plus

Wee Leong Tan
0 reviews
Reliability
133 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2023 373%
RoboMarkets-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 471
Profit Trades:
5 892 (91.05%)
Loss Trades:
579 (8.95%)
Best trade:
625.72 GLD
Worst trade:
-2 114.25 GLD
Gross Profit:
41 835.54 GLD (4 296 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 184.82 GLD (2 520 282 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
721 (1 541.66 GLD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 641.33 GLD (80)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
45.51%
Max deposit load:
98.19%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
171
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.40
Long Trades:
6 022 (93.06%)
Short Trades:
449 (6.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.34 GLD
Average Profit:
7.10 GLD
Average Loss:
-57.31 GLD
Maximum consecutive losses:
45 (-2 062.72 GLD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 235.00 GLD (19)
Monthly growth:
43.76%
Annual Forecast:
530.93%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
497.58 GLD
Maximal:
6 174.09 GLD (38.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.23% (3 162.77 GLD)
By Equity:
89.75% (2 940.72 GLD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4642
XAGUSD 1828
NZDCAD 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.9K
XAGUSD 4.7K
NZDCAD 0
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 1.6M
XAGUSD 231K
NZDCAD 15
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +625.72 GLD
Worst trade: -2 114 GLD
Maximum consecutive wins: 80
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 541.66 GLD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 062.72 GLD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.30 × 33
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.85 × 33
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.09 × 23
ICMarketsSC-Live31
2.30 × 299
Tickmill-Live05
3.80 × 174
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
3.97 × 143
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
5.27 × 67
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
5.51 × 71
SwitchMarkets-Real
5.53 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live32
6.73 × 11
Weltrade-Live
8.91 × 115
VantageInternational-Demo
10.77 × 250
XMGlobal-Real 24
19.13 × 198
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
23.00 × 1
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
24.00 × 2
No reviews
2026.01.02 20:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.31 06:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 11:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 09:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.30 03:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 14:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 14:23
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.12.29 12:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 07:17
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 08:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.26 06:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 23:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 19:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 16:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 09:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 04:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.22 01:26
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 11:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.