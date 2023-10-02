- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
6 471
Profit Trades:
5 892 (91.05%)
Loss Trades:
579 (8.95%)
Best trade:
625.72 GLD
Worst trade:
-2 114.25 GLD
Gross Profit:
41 835.54 GLD (4 296 434 pips)
Gross Loss:
-33 184.82 GLD (2 520 282 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
721 (1 541.66 GLD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 641.33 GLD (80)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
45.51%
Max deposit load:
98.19%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
171
Avg holding time:
21 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.40
Long Trades:
6 022 (93.06%)
Short Trades:
449 (6.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.26
Expected Payoff:
1.34 GLD
Average Profit:
7.10 GLD
Average Loss:
-57.31 GLD
Maximum consecutive losses:
45 (-2 062.72 GLD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 235.00 GLD (19)
Monthly growth:
43.76%
Annual Forecast:
530.93%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
497.58 GLD
Maximal:
6 174.09 GLD (38.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.23% (3 162.77 GLD)
By Equity:
89.75% (2 940.72 GLD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|4642
|XAGUSD
|1828
|NZDCAD
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|XAGUSD
|4.7K
|NZDCAD
|0
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|1.6M
|XAGUSD
|231K
|NZDCAD
|15
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +625.72 GLD
Worst trade: -2 114 GLD
Maximum consecutive wins: 80
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 541.66 GLD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 062.72 GLD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.30 × 33
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.85 × 33
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.09 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.30 × 299
|
Tickmill-Live05
|3.80 × 174
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|3.97 × 143
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|5.27 × 67
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|5.51 × 71
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|5.53 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.73 × 11
|
Weltrade-Live
|8.91 × 115
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|10.77 × 250
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|19.13 × 198
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
|23.00 × 1
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
|24.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
99 USD per month
373%
0
0
USD
USD
6.5K
GLD
GLD
133
88%
6 471
91%
46%
1.26
1.34
GLD
GLD
90%
1:300