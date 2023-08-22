- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
479
Profit Trades:
322 (67.22%)
Loss Trades:
157 (32.78%)
Best trade:
22 575.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20 030.00 USD
Gross Profit:
165 903.53 USD (81 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111 768.28 USD (80 252 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 218.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 615.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
55.12%
Max deposit load:
42.03%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
159 (33.19%)
Short Trades:
320 (66.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
113.02 USD
Average Profit:
515.23 USD
Average Loss:
-711.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-25 839.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 486.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.50%
Annual Forecast:
18.21%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.09 USD
Maximal:
33 486.52 USD (35.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.36% (33 486.52 USD)
By Equity:
63.81% (95 985.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|479
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|54K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|1.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +22 575.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 030 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 218.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 839.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 48
|0.00 × 1
|
XMTrading-Real 45
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 2
|
AAFXTrading-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
GBEbrokers-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
LiteForex-ECN.com
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 7
|
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 8
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 13
|
XMTrading-Real 12
|0.00 × 7
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.00 × 9
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.00 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 4
IG : https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Free Channel NSFX : https://t.me/nsfxid
Our Site : https://nsfxlabs.com/
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
114%
0
0
USD
USD
112K
USD
USD
128
97%
479
67%
55%
1.48
113.02
USD
USD
64%
1:200