SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NS 1433501 MP v2 EURUSD
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS 1433501 MP v2 EURUSD

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
128 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 114%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
479
Profit Trades:
322 (67.22%)
Loss Trades:
157 (32.78%)
Best trade:
22 575.00 USD
Worst trade:
-20 030.00 USD
Gross Profit:
165 903.53 USD (81 773 pips)
Gross Loss:
-111 768.28 USD (80 252 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (1 218.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
31 615.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
55.12%
Max deposit load:
42.03%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.62
Long Trades:
159 (33.19%)
Short Trades:
320 (66.81%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
113.02 USD
Average Profit:
515.23 USD
Average Loss:
-711.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-25 839.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33 486.52 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
1.50%
Annual Forecast:
18.21%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
19.09 USD
Maximal:
33 486.52 USD (35.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.36% (33 486.52 USD)
By Equity:
63.81% (95 985.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 479
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 54K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 1.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +22 575.00 USD
Worst trade: -20 030 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 218.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 839.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

HFMarketsEurope-Live Server2
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 1
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 48
0.00 × 1
XMTrading-Real 45
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 2
AAFXTrading-Live
0.00 × 6
GBEbrokers-Live
0.00 × 7
LiteForex-ECN.com
0.00 × 6
ICMarkets-Live16
0.00 × 14
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 7
FXFlatMT4-LiveServer
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live07
0.00 × 8
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 13
XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 7
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 3
Tickmill-Live04
0.00 × 9
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge09
0.00 × 10
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 4
62 more...
No reviews
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 17:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.08 16:35
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.07 19:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.02 14:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:19
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 17:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.18 08:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 10:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 09:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.30 01:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.18 16:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.02 07:48
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.04.14 12:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.09 10:48
No swaps are charged
2025.04.09 10:48
No swaps are charged
2025.04.01 22:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.28 08:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NS 1433501 MP v2 EURUSD
30 USD per month
114%
0
0
USD
112K
USD
128
97%
479
67%
55%
1.48
113.02
USD
64%
1:200
