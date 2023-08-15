The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real33 0.00 × 7 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live09 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ProCent-5 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live24 0.00 × 3 FPMarkets-Live3 0.00 × 1 Axi-US02-Live 0.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live05 0.00 × 1 TickmillUK-Live03 0.00 × 1 RoboForex-ProCent-7 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live27 0.00 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live32 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.00 × 5 ICMarketsSC-Live02 0.00 × 1 Alpari-Pro.ECN2 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 1 FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 FPMarkets-Live2 0.00 × 2 RoboForex-ECN 0.06 × 17 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.12 × 520 Afterprime-Live AP 0.12 × 3388 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.25 × 4 Pepperstone-Edge03 0.25 × 4 ICMarketsSC-Live16 0.25 × 4 33 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor