Trades:
10 364
Profit Trades:
4 985 (48.09%)
Loss Trades:
5 379 (51.90%)
Best trade:
3 770.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1 313.03 USD
Gross Profit:
214 321.15 USD (1 785 755 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159 784.37 USD (2 066 381 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (269.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 493.67 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
73.39%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.64
Long Trades:
5 182 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
5 182 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
5.26 USD
Average Profit:
42.99 USD
Average Loss:
-29.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-10 712.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 755.48 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
1.51%
Annual Forecast:
18.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11 755.48 USD (16.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.32% (11 755.48 USD)
By Equity:
72.37% (41 006.83 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|3917
|AUDCAD
|3067
|EURCAD
|2579
|CADCHF
|801
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|20K
|AUDCAD
|13K
|EURCAD
|9K
|CADCHF
|13K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-228K
|AUDCAD
|-30K
|EURCAD
|-34K
|CADCHF
|18K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 770.38 USD
Worst trade: -1 313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +269.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 712.32 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 3
|
FPMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ProCent-7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.06 × 17
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.12 × 520
|
Afterprime-Live AP
|0.12 × 3388
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.25 × 4
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
172%
0
0
USD
USD
86K
USD
USD
178
100%
10 364
48%
100%
1.34
5.26
USD
USD
72%
1:500