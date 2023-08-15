SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Enigma Pro2
David Jukl

Enigma Pro2

David Jukl
0 reviews
Reliability
178 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 172%
RoboMarkets-Pro-3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 364
Profit Trades:
4 985 (48.09%)
Loss Trades:
5 379 (51.90%)
Best trade:
3 770.38 USD
Worst trade:
-1 313.03 USD
Gross Profit:
214 321.15 USD (1 785 755 pips)
Gross Loss:
-159 784.37 USD (2 066 381 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (269.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 493.67 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
73.39%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
41
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.64
Long Trades:
5 182 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
5 182 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.34
Expected Payoff:
5.26 USD
Average Profit:
42.99 USD
Average Loss:
-29.71 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
23 (-10 712.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 755.48 USD (20)
Monthly growth:
1.51%
Annual Forecast:
18.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
11 755.48 USD (16.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.32% (11 755.48 USD)
By Equity:
72.37% (41 006.83 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 3917
AUDCAD 3067
EURCAD 2579
CADCHF 801
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 20K
AUDCAD 13K
EURCAD 9K
CADCHF 13K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -228K
AUDCAD -30K
EURCAD -34K
CADCHF 18K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 770.38 USD
Worst trade: -1 313 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +269.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -10 712.32 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 3
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live03
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-7
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live02
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.06 × 17
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.12 × 520
Afterprime-Live AP
0.12 × 3388
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.25 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.25 × 4
33 more...
Multi currency algo trading 
No reviews
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.