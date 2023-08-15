- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
18 864
Profit Trades:
9 314 (49.37%)
Loss Trades:
9 550 (50.63%)
Best trade:
3 331.19 USD
Worst trade:
-796.50 USD
Gross Profit:
254 449.64 USD (2 574 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-173 355.21 USD (2 762 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (149.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 816.53 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.68%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
111
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.65
Long Trades:
9 435 (50.02%)
Short Trades:
9 429 (49.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
4.30 USD
Average Profit:
27.32 USD
Average Loss:
-18.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-4 335.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 101.41 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.90%
Annual Forecast:
23.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 181.59 USD (5.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.50% (5 181.59 USD)
By Equity:
22.11% (17 332.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6735
|EURGBP
|4796
|AUDUSD
|4174
|USDCAD
|3153
|AUDCAD
|6
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|17K
|EURGBP
|20K
|AUDUSD
|15K
|USDCAD
|28K
|AUDCAD
|-7
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-67K
|EURGBP
|-48K
|AUDUSD
|-8.4K
|USDCAD
|-61K
|AUDCAD
|-188
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 331.19 USD
Worst trade: -797 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 335.74 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.00 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 6
|
EBCGroup-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 12
Multi currency algo trading
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
233%
0
0
USD
USD
116K
USD
USD
178
100%
18 864
49%
100%
1.46
4.30
USD
USD
22%
1:500