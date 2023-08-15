SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Enigma Pro
David Jukl

Enigma Pro

David Jukl
0 reviews
Reliability
178 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 233%
RoboMarkets-Pro-3
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
18 864
Profit Trades:
9 314 (49.37%)
Loss Trades:
9 550 (50.63%)
Best trade:
3 331.19 USD
Worst trade:
-796.50 USD
Gross Profit:
254 449.64 USD (2 574 301 pips)
Gross Loss:
-173 355.21 USD (2 762 024 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (149.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 816.53 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.68%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
111
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
15.65
Long Trades:
9 435 (50.02%)
Short Trades:
9 429 (49.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.47
Expected Payoff:
4.30 USD
Average Profit:
27.32 USD
Average Loss:
-18.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-4 335.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 101.41 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
1.90%
Annual Forecast:
23.03%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 181.59 USD (5.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.50% (5 181.59 USD)
By Equity:
22.11% (17 332.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 6735
EURGBP 4796
AUDUSD 4174
USDCAD 3153
AUDCAD 6
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 17K
EURGBP 20K
AUDUSD 15K
USDCAD 28K
AUDCAD -7
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -67K
EURGBP -48K
AUDUSD -8.4K
USDCAD -61K
AUDCAD -188
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 331.19 USD
Worst trade: -797 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +149.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 335.74 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.00 × 10
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 6
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 4
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 4
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 12
49 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Multi currency algo trading 
No reviews
2025.04.16 13:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 08:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.09.02 14:40
No swaps are charged
2024.09.02 14:40
No swaps are charged
2024.08.22 19:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.20 14:29
No swaps are charged
2024.08.20 14:29
No swaps are charged
2024.08.14 23:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.08.07 14:57
No swaps are charged
2024.08.07 14:57
No swaps are charged
2024.07.23 18:10
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.07.16 16:06
No swaps are charged
2024.07.16 16:06
No swaps are charged
2024.07.08 21:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.06.21 14:27
No swaps are charged
2024.06.21 14:27
No swaps are charged
2024.06.11 14:40
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2024.04.30 13:52
No swaps are charged
2024.04.30 13:52
No swaps are charged
2024.04.26 11:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Enigma Pro
30 USD per month
233%
0
0
USD
116K
USD
178
100%
18 864
49%
100%
1.46
4.30
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.