- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
17 915
Profit Trade:
8 846 (49.37%)
Loss Trade:
9 069 (50.62%)
Best Trade:
3 331.19 USD
Worst Trade:
-796.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
238 204.59 USD (2 471 883 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-162 745.61 USD (2 649 581 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (149.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 816.53 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.68%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
93
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
14.56
Long Trade:
8 958 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
8 957 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
4.21 USD
Profitto medio:
26.93 USD
Perdita media:
-17.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-4 335.74 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 101.41 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
1.55%
Previsione annuale:
20.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
5 181.59 USD (5.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.50% (5 181.59 USD)
Per equità:
22.11% (17 332.97 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|6299
|EURGBP
|4527
|AUDUSD
|4023
|USDCAD
|3060
|AUDCAD
|6
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|EURUSD
|16K
|EURGBP
|19K
|AUDUSD
|14K
|USDCAD
|27K
|AUDCAD
|-7
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|EURUSD
|-61K
|EURGBP
|-50K
|AUDUSD
|-6.7K
|USDCAD
|-58K
|AUDCAD
|-188
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 331.19 USD
Worst Trade: -797 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +149.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 335.74 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.00 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 42
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.00 × 6
|
EBCGroup-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 4
|
Axi-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 5
|
DooPrime-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.00 × 19
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 15
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.00 × 12
