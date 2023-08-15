SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 4 / Enigma Pro
David Jukl

Enigma Pro

David Jukl
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
166 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2022 217%
RoboMarkets-Pro-3
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
17 915
Profit Trade:
8 846 (49.37%)
Loss Trade:
9 069 (50.62%)
Best Trade:
3 331.19 USD
Worst Trade:
-796.50 USD
Profitto lordo:
238 204.59 USD (2 471 883 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-162 745.61 USD (2 649 581 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
16 (149.84 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
5 816.53 USD (3)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.06
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
10.68%
Ultimo trade:
20 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
93
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
14.56
Long Trade:
8 958 (50.00%)
Short Trade:
8 957 (50.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.46
Profitto previsto:
4.21 USD
Profitto medio:
26.93 USD
Perdita media:
-17.95 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
14 (-4 335.74 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-5 101.41 USD (11)
Crescita mensile:
1.55%
Previsione annuale:
20.15%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
5 181.59 USD (5.52%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
5.50% (5 181.59 USD)
Per equità:
22.11% (17 332.97 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
EURUSD 6299
EURGBP 4527
AUDUSD 4023
USDCAD 3060
AUDCAD 6
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
EURUSD 16K
EURGBP 19K
AUDUSD 14K
USDCAD 27K
AUDCAD -7
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
EURUSD -61K
EURGBP -50K
AUDUSD -6.7K
USDCAD -58K
AUDCAD -188
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +3 331.19 USD
Worst Trade: -797 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 3
Massime perdite consecutive: 11
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +149.84 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -4 335.74 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboMarkets-Pro-3" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.00 × 10
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 42
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.00 × 6
EBCGroup-Live
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real Server
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 4
Axi-US02-Live
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Demo
0.00 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.00 × 5
DooPrime-Live 4
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.00 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 15
AdmiralMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.00 × 12
49 più
Multi currency algo trading 
Non ci sono recensioni
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 4.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.