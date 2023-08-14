SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Brocerdas88
Agus Sukman Yogandono

Brocerdas88

Agus Sukman Yogandono
0 reviews
Reliability
122 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 224%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
282
Profit Trades:
122 (43.26%)
Loss Trades:
160 (56.74%)
Best trade:
998.00 USD
Worst trade:
-603.84 USD
Gross Profit:
38 497.80 USD (302 178 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 481.00 USD (240 309 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (258.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 934.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
42.63%
Max deposit load:
37.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
171 (60.64%)
Short Trades:
111 (39.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
21.34 USD
Average Profit:
315.56 USD
Average Loss:
-203.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 419.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 014.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-23.75%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
656.04 USD
Maximal:
4 516.71 USD (62.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.82% (870.70 USD)
By Equity:
34.91% (279.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 167
EURUSD 94
USDJPY 10
GBPUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
USDCHF 1
NZDUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.2K
EURUSD -63
USDJPY 247
GBPUSD -144
AUDUSD -107
USDCHF -34
NZDUSD -51
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 61K
EURUSD 1.3K
USDJPY 3.6K
GBPUSD -1.3K
AUDUSD -1.4K
USDCHF -579
NZDUSD -500
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +998.00 USD
Worst trade: -604 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 419.66 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
InvestAZ-Real
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 4
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
GrandCapital-Server
0.00 × 7
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 4
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 3
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Finotec-Live Server
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Classic Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
308 more...
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.