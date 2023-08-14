- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
282
Profit Trades:
122 (43.26%)
Loss Trades:
160 (56.74%)
Best trade:
998.00 USD
Worst trade:
-603.84 USD
Gross Profit:
38 497.80 USD (302 178 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 481.00 USD (240 309 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (258.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 934.00 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
42.63%
Max deposit load:
37.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
171 (60.64%)
Short Trades:
111 (39.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.19
Expected Payoff:
21.34 USD
Average Profit:
315.56 USD
Average Loss:
-203.01 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-1 419.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 014.68 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-23.75%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
656.04 USD
Maximal:
4 516.71 USD (62.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
78.82% (870.70 USD)
By Equity:
34.91% (279.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|167
|EURUSD
|94
|USDJPY
|10
|GBPUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|3
|USDCHF
|1
|NZDUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.2K
|EURUSD
|-63
|USDJPY
|247
|GBPUSD
|-144
|AUDUSD
|-107
|USDCHF
|-34
|NZDUSD
|-51
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|61K
|EURUSD
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|3.6K
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|-1.4K
|USDCHF
|-579
|NZDUSD
|-500
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +998.00 USD
Worst trade: -604 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +258.94 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 419.66 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
InvestAZ-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 4
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GrandCapital-Server
|0.00 × 7
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 4
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
Finotec-Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Classic Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
224%
0
0
USD
USD
7.5K
USD
USD
122
0%
282
43%
43%
1.18
21.34
USD
USD
79%
1:200