Robhi Saputra

Auto Trade Borneo Grup XM

Robhi Saputra
0 reviews
Reliability
127 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 101%
XM.COM-Real 8
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
749
Profit Trades:
599 (79.97%)
Loss Trades:
150 (20.03%)
Best trade:
384.36 USD
Worst trade:
-218.13 USD
Gross Profit:
4 082.27 USD (102 687 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 484.06 USD (110 334 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (47.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
528.79 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
64.91%
Max deposit load:
491.08%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
387 (51.67%)
Short Trades:
362 (48.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
6.82 USD
Average Loss:
-23.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 409.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 409.25 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
1.28%
Annual Forecast:
15.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.98 USD
Maximal:
1 468.81 USD (77.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.82% (1 468.81 USD)
By Equity:
95.74% (1 329.14 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 509
USDCAD 117
EURUSD 84
EURAUD 31
GOLD 7
EURSGD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 294
USDCAD -382
EURUSD 569
EURAUD 107
GOLD 12
EURSGD -2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -6.3K
USDCAD -1K
EURUSD 4.3K
EURAUD -3.1K
GOLD -1.3K
EURSGD -214
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +384.36 USD
Worst trade: -218 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 409.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 3
FXChoice-Pro Live
0.00 × 3
Alpari-ECN1
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 3
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 2
XMUK-Real 17
0.05 × 103
FxPro.com-Real07
2.00 × 4
2025.12.17 01:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.16 14:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.24 03:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.23 19:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.09 16:14
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.06 09:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 08:17
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.06 00:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 04:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 12:17
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 22:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.31 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.30 18:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.02.04 07:51
No swaps are charged
2025.02.04 07:51
No swaps are charged
