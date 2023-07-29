- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
749
Profit Trades:
599 (79.97%)
Loss Trades:
150 (20.03%)
Best trade:
384.36 USD
Worst trade:
-218.13 USD
Gross Profit:
4 082.27 USD (102 687 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 484.06 USD (110 334 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (47.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
528.79 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
64.91%
Max deposit load:
491.08%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.41
Long Trades:
387 (51.67%)
Short Trades:
362 (48.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
0.80 USD
Average Profit:
6.82 USD
Average Loss:
-23.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-1 409.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 409.25 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
1.28%
Annual Forecast:
15.59%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
149.98 USD
Maximal:
1 468.81 USD (77.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
76.82% (1 468.81 USD)
By Equity:
95.74% (1 329.14 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|509
|USDCAD
|117
|EURUSD
|84
|EURAUD
|31
|GOLD
|7
|EURSGD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|294
|USDCAD
|-382
|EURUSD
|569
|EURAUD
|107
|GOLD
|12
|EURSGD
|-2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-6.3K
|USDCAD
|-1K
|EURUSD
|4.3K
|EURAUD
|-3.1K
|GOLD
|-1.3K
|EURSGD
|-214
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +384.36 USD
Worst trade: -218 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +47.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 409.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XM.COM-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
