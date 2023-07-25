SignalsSections
Tsuyoshi Arikuma

Kuma Price Action Domain

Tsuyoshi Arikuma
0 reviews
Reliability
127 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 65%
OANDA-v20 Live-1
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 217
Profit Trades:
1 899 (59.03%)
Loss Trades:
1 318 (40.97%)
Best trade:
2 395.68 USD
Worst trade:
-7 308.87 USD
Gross Profit:
83 874.17 USD (563 261 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84 651.45 USD (545 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (263.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 416.34 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
84.08%
Max deposit load:
128.08%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
1 582 (49.18%)
Short Trades:
1 635 (50.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
44.17 USD
Average Loss:
-64.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-58.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 232.66 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.45%
Annual Forecast:
29.70%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 517.59 USD
Maximal:
27 232.66 USD (131.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.44% (27 232.66 USD)
By Equity:
49.04% (566.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY-5 978
EURJPY-5 899
EURUSD-5 670
GBPUSD-5 208
AUDCAD-5 111
NZDCAD-5 77
AUDUSD-5 75
GBPCAD-5 72
USDCAD-5 69
AUDNZD-5 51
EURSGD-5 7
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY-5 3K
EURJPY-5 2.5K
EURUSD-5 -7.2K
GBPUSD-5 -454
AUDCAD-5 327
NZDCAD-5 281
AUDUSD-5 1.1K
GBPCAD-5 91
USDCAD-5 626
AUDNZD-5 -1K
EURSGD-5 1
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY-5 3.9K
EURJPY-5 18K
EURUSD-5 503
GBPUSD-5 -2.5K
AUDCAD-5 1.3K
NZDCAD-5 -4.4K
AUDUSD-5 5.5K
GBPCAD-5 1.6K
USDCAD-5 485
AUDNZD-5 -6.1K
EURSGD-5 25
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 395.68 USD
Worst trade: -7 309 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +263.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Week after week they refined the AI until they had the best monthly performance.

The goal is 10 to 15% monthly profit.

The risk is minimal, a stop loss and an intelligent recovery factor are used.

No Martingrid.

Minimum Deposit: 1000 usd

Leverage > 1:50
Profit target > 10% monthly


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Kuma Price Action Domain
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
34K
USD
127
98%
3 217
59%
84%
0.99
-0.24
USD
49%
1:50
Copy

