Trades:
3 217
Profit Trades:
1 899 (59.03%)
Loss Trades:
1 318 (40.97%)
Best trade:
2 395.68 USD
Worst trade:
-7 308.87 USD
Gross Profit:
83 874.17 USD (563 261 pips)
Gross Loss:
-84 651.45 USD (545 503 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (263.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 416.34 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
84.08%
Max deposit load:
128.08%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.03
Long Trades:
1 582 (49.18%)
Short Trades:
1 635 (50.82%)
Profit Factor:
0.99
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
44.17 USD
Average Loss:
-64.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-58.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-27 232.66 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
2.45%
Annual Forecast:
29.70%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7 517.59 USD
Maximal:
27 232.66 USD (131.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.44% (27 232.66 USD)
By Equity:
49.04% (566.98 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY-5
|978
|EURJPY-5
|899
|EURUSD-5
|670
|GBPUSD-5
|208
|AUDCAD-5
|111
|NZDCAD-5
|77
|AUDUSD-5
|75
|GBPCAD-5
|72
|USDCAD-5
|69
|AUDNZD-5
|51
|EURSGD-5
|7
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY-5
|3K
|EURJPY-5
|2.5K
|EURUSD-5
|-7.2K
|GBPUSD-5
|-454
|AUDCAD-5
|327
|NZDCAD-5
|281
|AUDUSD-5
|1.1K
|GBPCAD-5
|91
|USDCAD-5
|626
|AUDNZD-5
|-1K
|EURSGD-5
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY-5
|3.9K
|EURJPY-5
|18K
|EURUSD-5
|503
|GBPUSD-5
|-2.5K
|AUDCAD-5
|1.3K
|NZDCAD-5
|-4.4K
|AUDUSD-5
|5.5K
|GBPCAD-5
|1.6K
|USDCAD-5
|485
|AUDNZD-5
|-6.1K
|EURSGD-5
|25
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Week after week they refined the AI until they had the best monthly performance.
The goal is 10 to 15% monthly profit.
The risk is minimal, a stop loss and an intelligent recovery factor are used.
No Martingrid.
Minimum Deposit: 1000 usd
Leverage > 1:50
Profit target > 10% monthly
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
USD
34K
USD
USD
127
98%
3 217
59%
84%
0.99
-0.24
USD
USD
49%
1:50