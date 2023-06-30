SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ForxeShootClassMT5
Hung Wen Lin

ForxeShootClassMT5

Hung Wen Lin
0 reviews
Reliability
136 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 134%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 381
Profit Trades:
2 593 (76.69%)
Loss Trades:
788 (23.31%)
Best trade:
29.10 USD
Worst trade:
-87.83 USD
Gross Profit:
9 333.66 USD (586 749 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 503.37 USD (457 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (350.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
350.79 USD (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
91.20%
Max deposit load:
97.04%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
1 533 (45.34%)
Short Trades:
1 848 (54.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
3.60 USD
Average Loss:
-10.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-186.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-452.21 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.97%
Annual Forecast:
11.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
863.29 USD
Maximal:
1 383.21 USD (68.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.37% (1 383.21 USD)
By Equity:
59.32% (1 133.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 3242
GBPUSD 139
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 2K
GBPUSD -1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 184K
GBPUSD -55K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.10 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +350.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 7
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 6
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.03 × 33
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.34 × 421
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.45 × 262
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTime-MT5
0.67 × 5837
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.71 × 31
Swissquote-Server
2.00 × 5954
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
4.40 × 25
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.19 11:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 08:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.01 13:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 14:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 13:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.23 17:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.16 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 12:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.11 12:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.10 03:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.28 11:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 00:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.08 13:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.06 17:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.04 13:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.01 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 15:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.07.17 06:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ForxeShootClassMT5
30 USD per month
134%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
136
99%
3 381
76%
91%
1.09
0.25
USD
59%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.