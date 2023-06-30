- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 381
Profit Trades:
2 593 (76.69%)
Loss Trades:
788 (23.31%)
Best trade:
29.10 USD
Worst trade:
-87.83 USD
Gross Profit:
9 333.66 USD (586 749 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 503.37 USD (457 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
50 (350.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
350.79 USD (50)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
91.20%
Max deposit load:
97.04%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.60
Long Trades:
1 533 (45.34%)
Short Trades:
1 848 (54.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
3.60 USD
Average Loss:
-10.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-186.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-452.21 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
0.97%
Annual Forecast:
11.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
863.29 USD
Maximal:
1 383.21 USD (68.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.37% (1 383.21 USD)
By Equity:
59.32% (1 133.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|3242
|GBPUSD
|139
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|2K
|GBPUSD
|-1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|184K
|GBPUSD
|-55K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.10 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 50
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +350.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -186.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.03 × 33
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.34 × 421
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.45 × 262
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.67 × 5837
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.71 × 31
|
Swissquote-Server
|2.00 × 5954
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
|
FxPro-ECN
|4.40 × 25
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
134%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
136
99%
3 381
76%
91%
1.09
0.25
USD
USD
59%
1:100