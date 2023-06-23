SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / TradesHood Alfa
Vadim Shumanskiy

TradesHood Alfa

Vadim Shumanskiy
0 reviews
126 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 -47%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
265 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
106 (28.57%)
Best trade:
13 358.50 RUB
Worst trade:
-22 699.62 RUB
Gross Profit:
457 114.10 RUB (166 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
-517 240.29 RUB (326 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (53 147.13 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120 880.71 RUB (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
97.42%
Max deposit load:
107.09%
Latest trade:
62 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
145 (39.08%)
Short Trades:
226 (60.92%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-162.07 RUB
Average Profit:
1 724.96 RUB
Average Loss:
-4 879.63 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-337 738.12 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-337 738.12 RUB (53)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
96 972.41 RUB
Maximal:
337 738.12 RUB (62.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.50% (337 738.12 RUB)
By Equity:
66.79% (260 097.61 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURCADrfd 179
EURUSDrfd 53
USDCHFrfd 40
GBPNZDrfd 34
EURJPYrfd 23
GBPJPYrfd 11
GBPUSDrfd 11
EURAUDrfd 9
AUDUSDrfd 5
NZDUSDrfd 2
EURSEKrfd 2
USDCADrfd 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURCADrfd -3.3K
EURUSDrfd -1.6K
USDCHFrfd 1.3K
GBPNZDrfd 902
EURJPYrfd 340
GBPJPYrfd 463
GBPUSDrfd 208
EURAUDrfd 433
AUDUSDrfd 125
NZDUSDrfd 29
EURSEKrfd 141
USDCADrfd 35
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURCADrfd -197K
EURUSDrfd -39K
USDCHFrfd 20K
GBPNZDrfd 14K
EURJPYrfd 13K
GBPJPYrfd 4.5K
GBPUSDrfd 7K
EURAUDrfd 3.6K
AUDUSDrfd 1.1K
NZDUSDrfd 415
EURSEKrfd 11K
USDCADrfd 659
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +13 358.50 RUB
Worst trade: -22 700 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 39
Maximum consecutive losses: 53
Maximal consecutive profit: +53 147.13 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -337 738.12 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.18 17:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 20:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 16:27
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.05 13:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 14:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 11:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 19:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 12:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 10:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 00:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.03 20:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 14:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.31 02:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.30 03:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
