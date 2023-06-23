- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
371
Profit Trades:
265 (71.42%)
Loss Trades:
106 (28.57%)
Best trade:
13 358.50 RUB
Worst trade:
-22 699.62 RUB
Gross Profit:
457 114.10 RUB (166 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
-517 240.29 RUB (326 362 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (53 147.13 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
120 880.71 RUB (39)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.06
Trading activity:
97.42%
Max deposit load:
107.09%
Latest trade:
62 days ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
145 (39.08%)
Short Trades:
226 (60.92%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-162.07 RUB
Average Profit:
1 724.96 RUB
Average Loss:
-4 879.63 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
53 (-337 738.12 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-337 738.12 RUB (53)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.00%
Algo trading:
24%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
96 972.41 RUB
Maximal:
337 738.12 RUB (62.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.50% (337 738.12 RUB)
By Equity:
66.79% (260 097.61 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURCADrfd
|179
|EURUSDrfd
|53
|USDCHFrfd
|40
|GBPNZDrfd
|34
|EURJPYrfd
|23
|GBPJPYrfd
|11
|GBPUSDrfd
|11
|EURAUDrfd
|9
|AUDUSDrfd
|5
|NZDUSDrfd
|2
|EURSEKrfd
|2
|USDCADrfd
|2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURCADrfd
|-3.3K
|EURUSDrfd
|-1.6K
|USDCHFrfd
|1.3K
|GBPNZDrfd
|902
|EURJPYrfd
|340
|GBPJPYrfd
|463
|GBPUSDrfd
|208
|EURAUDrfd
|433
|AUDUSDrfd
|125
|NZDUSDrfd
|29
|EURSEKrfd
|141
|USDCADrfd
|35
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURCADrfd
|-197K
|EURUSDrfd
|-39K
|USDCHFrfd
|20K
|GBPNZDrfd
|14K
|EURJPYrfd
|13K
|GBPJPYrfd
|4.5K
|GBPUSDrfd
|7K
|EURAUDrfd
|3.6K
|AUDUSDrfd
|1.1K
|NZDUSDrfd
|415
|EURSEKrfd
|11K
|USDCADrfd
|659
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
