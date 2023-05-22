- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
10 324
Profit Trades:
7 500 (72.64%)
Loss Trades:
2 824 (27.35%)
Best trade:
2 069.89 USD
Worst trade:
-4 737.08 USD
Gross Profit:
115 972.24 USD (5 473 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93 992.44 USD (17 972 012 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (145.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 065.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
180.96%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
5 033 (48.75%)
Short Trades:
5 291 (51.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
2.13 USD
Average Profit:
15.46 USD
Average Loss:
-33.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 668.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 049.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Annual Forecast:
33.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 180.64 USD
Maximal:
24 876.86 USD (109.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.83% (24 825.33 USD)
By Equity:
95.20% (41 067.54 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD.i
|4117
|AUDCAD.i
|1757
|AUDCHF.i
|1639
|GBPAUD.i
|359
|USDCAD.i
|349
|GBPNZD.i
|304
|USDCHF.i
|296
|EURCHF.i
|272
|EURNZD.i
|227
|EURCAD.i
|146
|GBPCAD.i
|142
|NZDUSD.i
|132
|XAUUSD.i
|116
|AUDUSD.i
|109
|DOTUSD
|107
|EURAUD.i
|65
|BTCUSD
|49
|GBPUSD.i
|44
|NZDCAD.i
|37
|XRPUSD
|33
|GBPCHF.i
|13
|AUDNZD.i
|11
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD.i
|1.8K
|AUDCAD.i
|-2.7K
|AUDCHF.i
|-2.2K
|GBPAUD.i
|3.9K
|USDCAD.i
|2.5K
|GBPNZD.i
|4.8K
|USDCHF.i
|4.2K
|EURCHF.i
|4.7K
|EURNZD.i
|3.2K
|EURCAD.i
|1.4K
|GBPCAD.i
|1.3K
|NZDUSD.i
|1.2K
|XAUUSD.i
|150
|AUDUSD.i
|1.2K
|DOTUSD
|-4K
|EURAUD.i
|939
|BTCUSD
|-2.2K
|GBPUSD.i
|1.1K
|NZDCAD.i
|279
|XRPUSD
|300
|GBPCHF.i
|90
|AUDNZD.i
|95
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD.i
|48K
|AUDCAD.i
|67K
|AUDCHF.i
|18K
|GBPAUD.i
|57K
|USDCAD.i
|38K
|GBPNZD.i
|55K
|USDCHF.i
|-44K
|EURCHF.i
|-31K
|EURNZD.i
|41K
|EURCAD.i
|15K
|GBPCAD.i
|21K
|NZDUSD.i
|14K
|XAUUSD.i
|14K
|AUDUSD.i
|11K
|DOTUSD
|-44K
|EURAUD.i
|13K
|BTCUSD
|-13M
|GBPUSD.i
|-982
|NZDCAD.i
|2.5K
|XRPUSD
|16K
|GBPCHF.i
|344
|AUDNZD.i
|2K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 069.89 USD
Worst trade: -4 737 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 668.05 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Actually this is my saving account.
So I deposit everyday from my other’s account profit.
I try to set with lowest risk as possible.
Every stage at multiply of 5000 usd, I will withdraw 50% of balance.
10.000 - withdraw 5000 — done
15.000 - withdraw 7500 — done
20.000 - wirhdraw 10.000 — done
25.000 - withdraw 12.500 — done
30.000 - withdraw 15.000 - waiting
Finger cross….
Hopefully it will survive for long time.
No reviews
