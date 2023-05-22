SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SDB2023
Stefanus Wardoyo

SDB2023

0 reviews
Reliability
136 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 466%
EightcapLtd-Real-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
10 324
Profit Trades:
7 500 (72.64%)
Loss Trades:
2 824 (27.35%)
Best trade:
2 069.89 USD
Worst trade:
-4 737.08 USD
Gross Profit:
115 972.24 USD (5 473 803 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93 992.44 USD (17 972 012 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
40 (145.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 065.90 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
98.98%
Max deposit load:
180.96%
Latest trade:
17 minutes ago
Trades per week:
78
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
5 033 (48.75%)
Short Trades:
5 291 (51.25%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
2.13 USD
Average Profit:
15.46 USD
Average Loss:
-33.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 668.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-13 049.99 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.80%
Annual Forecast:
33.92%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 180.64 USD
Maximal:
24 876.86 USD (109.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.83% (24 825.33 USD)
By Equity:
95.20% (41 067.54 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.i 4117
AUDCAD.i 1757
AUDCHF.i 1639
GBPAUD.i 359
USDCAD.i 349
GBPNZD.i 304
USDCHF.i 296
EURCHF.i 272
EURNZD.i 227
EURCAD.i 146
GBPCAD.i 142
NZDUSD.i 132
XAUUSD.i 116
AUDUSD.i 109
DOTUSD 107
EURAUD.i 65
BTCUSD 49
GBPUSD.i 44
NZDCAD.i 37
XRPUSD 33
GBPCHF.i 13
AUDNZD.i 11
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.i 1.8K
AUDCAD.i -2.7K
AUDCHF.i -2.2K
GBPAUD.i 3.9K
USDCAD.i 2.5K
GBPNZD.i 4.8K
USDCHF.i 4.2K
EURCHF.i 4.7K
EURNZD.i 3.2K
EURCAD.i 1.4K
GBPCAD.i 1.3K
NZDUSD.i 1.2K
XAUUSD.i 150
AUDUSD.i 1.2K
DOTUSD -4K
EURAUD.i 939
BTCUSD -2.2K
GBPUSD.i 1.1K
NZDCAD.i 279
XRPUSD 300
GBPCHF.i 90
AUDNZD.i 95
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.i 48K
AUDCAD.i 67K
AUDCHF.i 18K
GBPAUD.i 57K
USDCAD.i 38K
GBPNZD.i 55K
USDCHF.i -44K
EURCHF.i -31K
EURNZD.i 41K
EURCAD.i 15K
GBPCAD.i 21K
NZDUSD.i 14K
XAUUSD.i 14K
AUDUSD.i 11K
DOTUSD -44K
EURAUD.i 13K
BTCUSD -13M
GBPUSD.i -982
NZDCAD.i 2.5K
XRPUSD 16K
GBPCHF.i 344
AUDNZD.i 2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 069.89 USD
Worst trade: -4 737 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +145.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 668.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "EightcapLtd-Real-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EightcapLtd-Real-4
0.79 × 380
Actually this is my saving account.
So I deposit everyday from my other’s account profit.
I try to set with lowest risk as possible.

Every stage at multiply of 5000 usd, I will withdraw 50% of balance.

10.000 - withdraw 5000 — done
15.000 - withdraw 7500 — done
20.000 - wirhdraw 10.000 — done
25.000 - withdraw 12.500 — done
30.000 - withdraw 15.000 - waiting

Finger cross….
Hopefully it will survive for long time.


No reviews
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 12:22
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 07:11
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.17 19:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 16:26
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.01 00:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 20:10
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 19:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 17:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 14:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 13:57
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 05:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.31 02:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.30 20:41
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 08:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 07:28
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.28 06:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.25 17:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SDB2023
30 USD per month
466%
0
0
USD
51K
USD
136
100%
10 324
72%
99%
1.23
2.13
USD
95%
1:500
Copy

