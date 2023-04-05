- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 781
Profit Trades:
1 258 (70.63%)
Loss Trades:
523 (29.37%)
Best trade:
656.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-520.18 EUR
Gross Profit:
28 593.28 EUR (758 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 292.92 EUR (629 562 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (94.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
891.84 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
96.57%
Max deposit load:
32.25%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
3.81
Long Trades:
1 281 (71.93%)
Short Trades:
500 (28.07%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
8.03 EUR
Average Profit:
22.73 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.33 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-3 755.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 755.59 EUR (20)
Monthly growth:
1.54%
Annual Forecast:
18.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 250.34 EUR
Maximal:
3 755.59 EUR (73.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.30% (3 755.59 EUR)
By Equity:
59.26% (4 697.82 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|509
|EURUSD
|478
|GBPJPY
|367
|USDCAD
|115
|USDCHF
|88
|GBPCHF
|78
|EURAUD
|69
|GBPUSD
|25
|AUDUSD
|22
|EURGBP
|15
|EURNZD
|13
|GE
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|5.4K
|EURUSD
|6.2K
|GBPJPY
|3.4K
|USDCAD
|1.1K
|USDCHF
|1.3K
|GBPCHF
|1.5K
|EURAUD
|468
|GBPUSD
|-2.8K
|AUDUSD
|-713
|EURGBP
|131
|EURNZD
|340
|GE
|0
|XAUUSD
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|65K
|EURUSD
|44K
|GBPJPY
|65K
|USDCAD
|19K
|USDCHF
|-30K
|GBPCHF
|-2.3K
|EURAUD
|16K
|GBPUSD
|-25K
|AUDUSD
|-21K
|EURGBP
|5.9K
|EURNZD
|-11K
|GE
|-20
|XAUUSD
|280
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +656.36 EUR
Worst trade: -520 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 755.59 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.47 × 99
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.57 × 102
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.09 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|2.30 × 299
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|2.55 × 121
|
FXCL-Main2
|3.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|3.80 × 174
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live6
|3.97 × 143
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live6
|5.27 × 67
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|5.51 × 71
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|5.53 × 34
|
RoboForex-Pro-2
|5.78 × 263
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|6.73 × 11
|
FINAM-Real4
|8.25 × 4
|
Weltrade-Live
|8.91 × 115
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|9.65 × 396
|
VantageInternational-Live 11
|9.91 × 401
|
VantageInternational-Demo
|10.77 × 250
|
XMGlobal-Real 24
|19.13 × 198
|
FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
|23.00 × 1
|
FXDDTrading-MT4 Live Server 5
|24.00 × 2
Algorithmic trading in forex. Setup has been adjusted with one priority: keeping balance safe. Tweaks will be done periodically, in order to introduce more major pairs and keep drawdown as low as possible, preferably under 10%.
Recommended balance: minimum of 2000 eur./2500 $ per par.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
40 USD per month
257%
0
0
USD
USD
17K
EUR
EUR
197
99%
1 781
70%
97%
2.00
8.03
EUR
EUR
73%
1:300