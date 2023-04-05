SignalsSections
Francisco Enriquez Pascual

Smartgun

0 reviews
Reliability
197 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 257%
RoboMarkets-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 781
Profit Trades:
1 258 (70.63%)
Loss Trades:
523 (29.37%)
Best trade:
656.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-520.18 EUR
Gross Profit:
28 593.28 EUR (758 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-14 292.92 EUR (629 562 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (94.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
891.84 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
96.57%
Max deposit load:
32.25%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
6 days
Recovery Factor:
3.81
Long Trades:
1 281 (71.93%)
Short Trades:
500 (28.07%)
Profit Factor:
2.00
Expected Payoff:
8.03 EUR
Average Profit:
22.73 EUR
Average Loss:
-27.33 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-3 755.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 755.59 EUR (20)
Monthly growth:
1.54%
Annual Forecast:
18.65%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 250.34 EUR
Maximal:
3 755.59 EUR (73.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.30% (3 755.59 EUR)
By Equity:
59.26% (4 697.82 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 509
EURUSD 478
GBPJPY 367
USDCAD 115
USDCHF 88
GBPCHF 78
EURAUD 69
GBPUSD 25
AUDUSD 22
EURGBP 15
EURNZD 13
GE 1
XAUUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 5.4K
EURUSD 6.2K
GBPJPY 3.4K
USDCAD 1.1K
USDCHF 1.3K
GBPCHF 1.5K
EURAUD 468
GBPUSD -2.8K
AUDUSD -713
EURGBP 131
EURNZD 340
GE 0
XAUUSD 3
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 65K
EURUSD 44K
GBPJPY 65K
USDCAD 19K
USDCHF -30K
GBPCHF -2.3K
EURAUD 16K
GBPUSD -25K
AUDUSD -21K
EURGBP 5.9K
EURNZD -11K
GE -20
XAUUSD 280
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +656.36 EUR
Worst trade: -520 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 20
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 755.59 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboMarkets-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Algorithmic trading in forex. Setup has been adjusted with one priority: keeping balance safe. Tweaks will be done periodically, in order to introduce more major pairs and keep drawdown as low as possible, preferably under 10%.

Recommended balance: minimum of 2000 eur./2500 $ per par. 


No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smartgun
40 USD per month
257%
0
0
USD
17K
EUR
197
99%
1 781
70%
97%
2.00
8.03
EUR
73%
1:300
