Trades:
1 457
Profit Trades:
1 107 (75.97%)
Loss Trades:
350 (24.02%)
Best trade:
108.69 USD
Worst trade:
-46.62 USD
Gross Profit:
1 675.93 USD (176 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
-707.96 USD (156 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
154.91 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
65.97%
Max deposit load:
85.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.81
Long Trades:
683 (46.88%)
Short Trades:
774 (53.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
1.51 USD
Average Loss:
-2.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-59.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.08 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.31%
Annual Forecast:
3.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.66 USD
Maximal:
142.16 USD (5.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.35% (142.16 USD)
By Equity:
60.83% (294.76 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|1116
|GBPUSDmicro
|337
|EURJPYmicro
|3
|GOLDmicro
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|915
|GBPUSDmicro
|49
|EURJPYmicro
|0
|GOLDmicro
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|2.9K
|GBPUSDmicro
|17K
|EURJPYmicro
|-223
|GOLDmicro
|336
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +108.69 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.25 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
