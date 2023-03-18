SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NS eP v5 13272954
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v5 13272954

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
149 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 161%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 457
Profit Trades:
1 107 (75.97%)
Loss Trades:
350 (24.02%)
Best trade:
108.69 USD
Worst trade:
-46.62 USD
Gross Profit:
1 675.93 USD (176 162 pips)
Gross Loss:
-707.96 USD (156 633 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
154.91 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
65.97%
Max deposit load:
85.58%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
6.81
Long Trades:
683 (46.88%)
Short Trades:
774 (53.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.37
Expected Payoff:
0.66 USD
Average Profit:
1.51 USD
Average Loss:
-2.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-59.25 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-133.08 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.31%
Annual Forecast:
3.70%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.66 USD
Maximal:
142.16 USD (5.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.35% (142.16 USD)
By Equity:
60.83% (294.76 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDmicro 1116
GBPUSDmicro 337
EURJPYmicro 3
GOLDmicro 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDmicro 915
GBPUSDmicro 49
EURJPYmicro 0
GOLDmicro 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDmicro 2.9K
GBPUSDmicro 17K
EURJPYmicro -223
GOLDmicro 336
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +108.69 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +2.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -59.25 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


No reviews
2025.12.17 19:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 13:03
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 12:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 10:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.28 11:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.16 07:01
No swaps are charged
2025.10.13 18:51
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.07.04 08:33
No swaps are charged
2025.06.30 19:55
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.26 12:02
No swaps are charged
2025.03.19 06:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 16:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.18 12:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NS eP v5 13272954
30 USD per month
161%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
149
99%
1 457
75%
66%
2.36
0.66
USD
61%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.