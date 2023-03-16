- Growth
Trades:
17 104
Profit Trades:
12 115 (70.83%)
Loss Trades:
4 989 (29.17%)
Best trade:
8 607.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 136.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
218 688.57 EUR (12 807 212 pips)
Gross Loss:
-132 769.61 EUR (12 684 325 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (177.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 518.80 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.26%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
75
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.63
Long Trades:
10 582 (61.87%)
Short Trades:
6 522 (38.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
5.02 EUR
Average Profit:
18.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.61 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 202.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 798.62 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.80%
Annual Forecast:
9.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.05 EUR
Maximal:
5 873.55 EUR (26.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.30% (5 873.55 EUR)
By Equity:
24.73% (15 677.32 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|4897
|EURUSD
|4823
|ETHUSD
|3863
|NZDCAD
|3367
|GBPCAD
|78
|US30
|50
|USTEC
|18
|AUDUSD
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|USDJPY
|1
|F40
|1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|20K
|EURUSD
|40K
|ETHUSD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|22K
|GBPCAD
|-440
|US30
|-825
|USTEC
|257
|AUDUSD
|0
|GBPUSD
|-127
|USDCAD
|-80
|USDJPY
|32
|F40
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|133K
|EURUSD
|86K
|ETHUSD
|-22K
|NZDCAD
|39K
|GBPCAD
|-67K
|US30
|-24K
|USTEC
|1.7K
|AUDUSD
|18
|GBPUSD
|-108
|USDCAD
|-82
|USDJPY
|101
|F40
|29
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 607.31 EUR
Worst trade: -1 136 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +177.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 202.49 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 5
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 12
|
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real4
|0.00 × 4
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.11 × 18
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.36 × 45
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.47 × 36
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.53 × 107
|
ICMarkets-Live19
|0.58 × 152
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.59 × 32
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.68 × 22
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
|0.69 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.77 × 666
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.78 × 9
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.85 × 91
|
ICMarketsSC-Live14
|0.86 × 92
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.89 × 61
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.89 × 93
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.91 × 76
|
Tickmill-Live08
|1.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.05 × 212
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|1.10 × 355
ActInvest EA on:
- AUD CAD
- EUR USD
- NZD CAD
- ETH USD
Profit ~ 100 EUR / daily.
5.23% - the average of the last 17 months
