SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / ActInvest IC MARKETS
CODEINVEST S.R.L.

ActInvest IC MARKETS

CODEINVEST S.R.L.
0 reviews
Reliability
223 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2021 436%
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17 104
Profit Trades:
12 115 (70.83%)
Loss Trades:
4 989 (29.17%)
Best trade:
8 607.31 EUR
Worst trade:
-1 136.27 EUR
Gross Profit:
218 688.57 EUR (12 807 212 pips)
Gross Loss:
-132 769.61 EUR (12 684 325 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (177.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 518.80 EUR (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
10.26%
Latest trade:
37 minutes ago
Trades per week:
75
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
14.63
Long Trades:
10 582 (61.87%)
Short Trades:
6 522 (38.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
5.02 EUR
Average Profit:
18.05 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.61 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-1 202.49 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 798.62 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.80%
Annual Forecast:
9.74%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
15.05 EUR
Maximal:
5 873.55 EUR (26.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.30% (5 873.55 EUR)
By Equity:
24.73% (15 677.32 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 4897
EURUSD 4823
ETHUSD 3863
NZDCAD 3367
GBPCAD 78
US30 50
USTEC 18
AUDUSD 2
GBPUSD 2
USDCAD 2
USDJPY 1
F40 1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 20K
EURUSD 40K
ETHUSD 17K
NZDCAD 22K
GBPCAD -440
US30 -825
USTEC 257
AUDUSD 0
GBPUSD -127
USDCAD -80
USDJPY 32
F40 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 133K
EURUSD 86K
ETHUSD -22K
NZDCAD 39K
GBPCAD -67K
US30 -24K
USTEC 1.7K
AUDUSD 18
GBPUSD -108
USDCAD -82
USDJPY 101
F40 29
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 607.31 EUR
Worst trade: -1 136 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +177.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 202.49 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 5
VantageFXInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 12
PepperstoneBS-Edge12
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real4
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.11 × 18
FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.36 × 45
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.47 × 36
QtradeFX-Live2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.53 × 107
ICMarkets-Live19
0.58 × 152
ICMarkets-Live03
0.59 × 32
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.68 × 22
VantageFXInternational-Live 6
0.69 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.77 × 666
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.78 × 9
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.85 × 91
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.86 × 92
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.89 × 61
ICMarkets-Live22
0.89 × 93
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.91 × 76
Tickmill-Live08
1.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live
1.00 × 9
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.05 × 212
ICMarketsSC-Live23
1.10 × 355
94 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

ActInvest EA on:

- AUD CAD

- EUR USD

- NZD CAD

- ETH USD


Profit ~ 100 EUR / daily.

5.23% - the average of the last 17 months

No reviews
2025.04.14 02:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.14 01:13
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.13 22:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 16:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 15:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 12:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 10:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 03:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.10 00:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.09 17:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2023.11.07 06:52
No swaps are charged
2023.11.07 06:52
No swaps are charged
2023.11.06 23:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ActInvest IC MARKETS
49 USD per month
436%
0
0
USD
114K
EUR
223
99%
17 104
70%
100%
1.64
5.02
EUR
25%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.