- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 534
Profit Trades:
2 514 (99.21%)
Loss Trades:
20 (0.79%)
Best trade:
1 559.00 USD
Worst trade:
-19.10 USD
Gross Profit:
30 246.60 USD (277 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.80 USD (2 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
715 (18 034.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 034.85 USD (715)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.29%
Latest trade:
53 minutes ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
1220.40
Long Trades:
2 534 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
294.23
Expected Payoff:
11.90 USD
Average Profit:
12.03 USD
Average Loss:
-5.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.01%
Annual Forecast:
170.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.70 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.04% (4.75 USD)
By Equity:
38.49% (4 748.90 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGUSD
|2503
|archived
|31
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGUSD
|14K
|archived
|16K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGUSD
|276K
|archived
|0
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 559.00 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 715
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18 034.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.70 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Money Management Silver
https://fbs.partners?ibl=575709&ibp=18661712
Contract Specification for Silver:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 5000
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
Makes terrible entries at .01 lot down 900 pips and the spread is only 20 for Silver.