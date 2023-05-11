SignalsSections
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Gramasi Slv 2907

Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St
1 review
Reliability
154 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 201%
FBS-Real-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 534
Profit Trades:
2 514 (99.21%)
Loss Trades:
20 (0.79%)
Best trade:
1 559.00 USD
Worst trade:
-19.10 USD
Gross Profit:
30 246.60 USD (277 836 pips)
Gross Loss:
-102.80 USD (2 048 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
715 (18 034.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 034.85 USD (715)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.29%
Latest trade:
53 minutes ago
Trades per week:
107
Avg holding time:
20 hours
Recovery Factor:
1220.40
Long Trades:
2 534 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
294.23
Expected Payoff:
11.90 USD
Average Profit:
12.03 USD
Average Loss:
-5.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-24.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-24.70 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
14.01%
Annual Forecast:
170.02%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
24.70 USD (0.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.04% (4.75 USD)
By Equity:
38.49% (4 748.90 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGUSD 2503
archived 31
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGUSD 14K
archived 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGUSD 276K
archived 0
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 559.00 USD
Worst trade: -19 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 715
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +18 034.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ScopeMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
FBS-Real-5
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.67 × 3
Money Management Silver

https://fbs.partners?ibl=575709&ibp=18661712

Contract Specification for Silver: 

Spread: Floating

Contract Size: 5000

Swap: 0

*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec


Average rating:
Blackfist666
1075
Blackfist666 2023.05.11 12:32 
 

Makes terrible entries at .01 lot down 900 pips and the spread is only 20 for Silver.

2026.01.13 07:13
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.12 00:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.08 02:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 07:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 14:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 13:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.27 08:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 03:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.19 09:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.17 19:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 12:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.12 09:41
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 08:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 05:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 04:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 03:14
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.09 00:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 15:35
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.08 02:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.05 12:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
