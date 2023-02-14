- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
713
Profit Trades:
569 (79.80%)
Loss Trades:
144 (20.20%)
Best trade:
14 430.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-13 700.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
335 293.00 JPY (141 531 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131 446.00 JPY (48 072 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (19 292.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36 641.00 JPY (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
28.89%
Max deposit load:
4.30%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.84
Long Trades:
390 (54.70%)
Short Trades:
323 (45.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.55
Expected Payoff:
285.90 JPY
Average Profit:
589.27 JPY
Average Loss:
-912.82 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-25 490.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 490.00 JPY (7)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Annual Forecast:
6.74%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.00 JPY
Maximal:
26 015.00 JPY (4.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.80% (20 943.00 JPY)
By Equity:
36.97% (213 905.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|650
|NZDCAD
|32
|AUDNZD
|31
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|NZDCAD
|111
|AUDNZD
|70
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|89K
|NZDCAD
|-20
|AUDNZD
|4.5K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +14 430.00 JPY
Worst trade: -13 700 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 292.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 490.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axiory-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
