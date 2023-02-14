SignalsSections
Matsuno Yoshihisa

AUDCAD Conservative

Matsuno Yoshihisa
0 reviews
Reliability
148 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 51%
Axiory-Live
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
713
Profit Trades:
569 (79.80%)
Loss Trades:
144 (20.20%)
Best trade:
14 430.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-13 700.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
335 293.00 JPY (141 531 pips)
Gross Loss:
-131 446.00 JPY (48 072 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
56 (19 292.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
36 641.00 JPY (53)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
28.89%
Max deposit load:
4.30%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.84
Long Trades:
390 (54.70%)
Short Trades:
323 (45.30%)
Profit Factor:
2.55
Expected Payoff:
285.90 JPY
Average Profit:
589.27 JPY
Average Loss:
-912.82 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-25 490.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25 490.00 JPY (7)
Monthly growth:
0.42%
Annual Forecast:
6.74%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
48.00 JPY
Maximal:
26 015.00 JPY (4.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.80% (20 943.00 JPY)
By Equity:
36.97% (213 905.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 650
NZDCAD 32
AUDNZD 31
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 1.6K
NZDCAD 111
AUDNZD 70
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 89K
NZDCAD -20
AUDNZD 4.5K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +14 430.00 JPY
Worst trade: -13 700 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 53
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 292.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -25 490.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axiory-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro
6.00 × 1
2025.12.08 21:41
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 17:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 04:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.11 06:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.21 06:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 23:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 16:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.18 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.01 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.06 08:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 03:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.29 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.23 03:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.22 17:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.09 09:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.08 04:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.27 15:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
