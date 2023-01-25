SignalsSections
Guan Xi Liang

I388 How far up to you

Guan Xi Liang
0 reviews
Reliability
154 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 299 USD per month
growth since 2023 8%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 351
Profit Trades:
1 127 (83.41%)
Loss Trades:
224 (16.58%)
Best trade:
354.49 CHF
Worst trade:
-740.46 CHF
Gross Profit:
11 458.45 CHF (136 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 084.47 CHF (98 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (60.23 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
577.22 CHF (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
61.79%
Max deposit load:
32.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
572 (42.34%)
Short Trades:
779 (57.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.28 CHF
Average Profit:
10.17 CHF
Average Loss:
-49.48 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-4 678.05 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 678.05 CHF (12)
Monthly growth:
1.84%
Annual Forecast:
22.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
760.40 CHF
Maximal:
4 701.41 CHF (86.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.16% (4 701.66 CHF)
By Equity:
67.43% (4 317.07 CHF)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 434
NZDCAD 267
AUDNZD 228
GBPAUD 103
EURCAD 93
EURGBP 72
EURAUD 57
GBPCHF 44
EURCHF 37
AUDUSD 16
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD -59
NZDCAD -158
AUDNZD 379
GBPAUD 211
EURCAD -81
EURGBP -34
EURAUD 28
GBPCHF 49
EURCHF -12
AUDUSD 63
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 21K
NZDCAD 9.5K
AUDNZD -1.5K
GBPAUD 5.6K
EURCAD -707
EURGBP 203
EURAUD 1.5K
GBPCHF 1.3K
EURCHF 232
AUDUSD 942
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +354.49 CHF
Worst trade: -740 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.23 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 678.05 CHF

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
0.00 × 1
FxGrow-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.15 × 62
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.33 × 97
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Tradeview-Live
0.50 × 2
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.61 × 23
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.63 × 1327
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.92 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real7
1.07 × 14
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.23 × 40
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.38 × 12268
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.40 × 15
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.50 × 2
itexsys-Platform
1.68 × 31
FPMarkets-Live
1.96 × 226
BlueberryMarkets-Live
2.42 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
2.72 × 43
FPMarketsLLC-Live
2.81 × 756
Exness-MT5Real8
2.86 × 96
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
61 more...
多远？看你啦
No reviews
2026.01.06 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 17:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.30 22:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.30 21:46
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 00:54
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:300 - 1:500
2025.04.04 16:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 15:18
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.04.04 14:06
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 11:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.06 03:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.01 00:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.25 23:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 13:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.30 04:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.10.29 19:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.18 21:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.18 14:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.17 00:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.16 17:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
I388 How far up to you
299 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
1.3K
CHF
154
100%
1 351
83%
62%
1.03
0.28
CHF
73%
1:300
Copy

