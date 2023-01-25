- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 351
Profit Trades:
1 127 (83.41%)
Loss Trades:
224 (16.58%)
Best trade:
354.49 CHF
Worst trade:
-740.46 CHF
Gross Profit:
11 458.45 CHF (136 944 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11 084.47 CHF (98 811 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (60.23 CHF)
Maximal consecutive profit:
577.22 CHF (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
61.79%
Max deposit load:
32.44%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.08
Long Trades:
572 (42.34%)
Short Trades:
779 (57.66%)
Profit Factor:
1.03
Expected Payoff:
0.28 CHF
Average Profit:
10.17 CHF
Average Loss:
-49.48 CHF
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-4 678.05 CHF)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 678.05 CHF (12)
Monthly growth:
1.84%
Annual Forecast:
22.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
760.40 CHF
Maximal:
4 701.41 CHF (86.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
73.16% (4 701.66 CHF)
By Equity:
67.43% (4 317.07 CHF)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|434
|NZDCAD
|267
|AUDNZD
|228
|GBPAUD
|103
|EURCAD
|93
|EURGBP
|72
|EURAUD
|57
|GBPCHF
|44
|EURCHF
|37
|AUDUSD
|16
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|-59
|NZDCAD
|-158
|AUDNZD
|379
|GBPAUD
|211
|EURCAD
|-81
|EURGBP
|-34
|EURAUD
|28
|GBPCHF
|49
|EURCHF
|-12
|AUDUSD
|63
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|21K
|NZDCAD
|9.5K
|AUDNZD
|-1.5K
|GBPAUD
|5.6K
|EURCAD
|-707
|EURGBP
|203
|EURAUD
|1.5K
|GBPCHF
|1.3K
|EURCHF
|232
|AUDUSD
|942
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +354.49 CHF
Worst trade: -740 CHF
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +60.23 CHF
Maximal consecutive loss: -4 678.05 CHF
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-MT5-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxGrow-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.15 × 62
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.33 × 97
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.61 × 23
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.63 × 1327
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.92 × 12
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.07 × 14
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.23 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.38 × 12268
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.40 × 15
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.50 × 2
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.68 × 31
|
FPMarkets-Live
|1.96 × 226
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|2.42 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|2.72 × 43
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|2.81 × 756
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|2.86 × 96
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
