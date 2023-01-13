SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / ALFA RLT
Dmitrii Urakov

ALFA RLT

Dmitrii Urakov
0 reviews
Reliability
221 weeks
1 / 105K USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2021 253%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 679
Profit Trades:
2 846 (77.35%)
Loss Trades:
833 (22.64%)
Best trade:
243.11 USD
Worst trade:
-174.78 USD
Gross Profit:
19 092.99 USD (408 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 623.08 USD (257 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (15.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
644.59 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
93.72%
Max deposit load:
77.59%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.28
Long Trades:
1 798 (48.87%)
Short Trades:
1 881 (51.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
2.57 USD
Average Profit:
6.71 USD
Average Loss:
-11.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-511.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-794.44 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.69%
Annual Forecast:
32.66%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.86 USD
Maximal:
1 508.50 USD (28.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.03% (1 435.63 USD)
By Equity:
44.18% (4 048.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADrfd 2332
EURUSDrfd 502
EURGBPrfd 351
USDCADrfd 157
GBPUSDrfd 113
AUDUSDrfd 60
EURNZDrfd 31
EURCHFrfd 30
EURCADrfd 28
USDCHFrfd 17
GBPAUDrfd 14
NZDUSDrfd 13
GBPCADrfd 10
AUDNZDrfd 10
EURAUDrfd 4
GBPCHFrfd 3
AUDCHFrfd 1
USDSGDrfd 1
EURJPYrfd 1
GBPNZDrfd 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADrfd 3K
EURUSDrfd 753
EURGBPrfd 1.4K
USDCADrfd 661
GBPUSDrfd 226
AUDUSDrfd 490
EURNZDrfd 837
EURCHFrfd 436
EURCADrfd 329
USDCHFrfd 274
GBPAUDrfd 469
NZDUSDrfd 288
GBPCADrfd 52
AUDNZDrfd 63
EURAUDrfd 29
GBPCHFrfd 74
AUDCHFrfd 26
USDSGDrfd 1
EURJPYrfd 16
GBPNZDrfd 50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADrfd 40K
EURUSDrfd 17K
EURGBPrfd 8.6K
USDCADrfd 8.5K
GBPUSDrfd 4K
AUDUSDrfd 7.3K
EURNZDrfd 19K
EURCHFrfd 7.2K
EURCADrfd 6K
USDCHFrfd 7.9K
GBPAUDrfd 13K
NZDUSDrfd 4.5K
GBPCADrfd 1.5K
AUDNZDrfd 1.9K
EURAUDrfd 771
GBPCHFrfd 910
AUDCHFrfd 334
USDSGDrfd 21
EURJPYrfd 400
GBPNZDrfd 2.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +243.11 USD
Worst trade: -175 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -511.77 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

In the latest version of the advisor, the entry and exit algorithm was improved in order to minimize drawdown, increase profitability and increase profit per transaction, to minimize slippage when copying
No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.05 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 22:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.25 16:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 16:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 13:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.24 07:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 03:20
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 08:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 07:36
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 04:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 14:21
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 13:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 04:30
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.12 01:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 22:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 16:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ALFA RLT
35 USD per month
253%
1
105K
USD
12K
USD
221
91%
3 679
77%
94%
1.98
2.57
USD
44%
1:40
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.