Trades:
3 679
Profit Trades:
2 846 (77.35%)
Loss Trades:
833 (22.64%)
Best trade:
243.11 USD
Worst trade:
-174.78 USD
Gross Profit:
19 092.99 USD (408 662 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 623.08 USD (257 948 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (15.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
644.59 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
93.72%
Max deposit load:
77.59%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
6.28
Long Trades:
1 798 (48.87%)
Short Trades:
1 881 (51.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.98
Expected Payoff:
2.57 USD
Average Profit:
6.71 USD
Average Loss:
-11.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-511.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-794.44 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.69%
Annual Forecast:
32.66%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.86 USD
Maximal:
1 508.50 USD (28.69%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
20.03% (1 435.63 USD)
By Equity:
44.18% (4 048.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADrfd
|2332
|EURUSDrfd
|502
|EURGBPrfd
|351
|USDCADrfd
|157
|GBPUSDrfd
|113
|AUDUSDrfd
|60
|EURNZDrfd
|31
|EURCHFrfd
|30
|EURCADrfd
|28
|USDCHFrfd
|17
|GBPAUDrfd
|14
|NZDUSDrfd
|13
|GBPCADrfd
|10
|AUDNZDrfd
|10
|EURAUDrfd
|4
|GBPCHFrfd
|3
|AUDCHFrfd
|1
|USDSGDrfd
|1
|EURJPYrfd
|1
|GBPNZDrfd
|1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADrfd
|3K
|EURUSDrfd
|753
|EURGBPrfd
|1.4K
|USDCADrfd
|661
|GBPUSDrfd
|226
|AUDUSDrfd
|490
|EURNZDrfd
|837
|EURCHFrfd
|436
|EURCADrfd
|329
|USDCHFrfd
|274
|GBPAUDrfd
|469
|NZDUSDrfd
|288
|GBPCADrfd
|52
|AUDNZDrfd
|63
|EURAUDrfd
|29
|GBPCHFrfd
|74
|AUDCHFrfd
|26
|USDSGDrfd
|1
|EURJPYrfd
|16
|GBPNZDrfd
|50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADrfd
|40K
|EURUSDrfd
|17K
|EURGBPrfd
|8.6K
|USDCADrfd
|8.5K
|GBPUSDrfd
|4K
|AUDUSDrfd
|7.3K
|EURNZDrfd
|19K
|EURCHFrfd
|7.2K
|EURCADrfd
|6K
|USDCHFrfd
|7.9K
|GBPAUDrfd
|13K
|NZDUSDrfd
|4.5K
|GBPCADrfd
|1.5K
|AUDNZDrfd
|1.9K
|EURAUDrfd
|771
|GBPCHFrfd
|910
|AUDCHFrfd
|334
|USDSGDrfd
|21
|EURJPYrfd
|400
|GBPNZDrfd
|2.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +243.11 USD
Worst trade: -175 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +15.16 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -511.77 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AlfaForexRU-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
In the latest version of the advisor, the entry and exit algorithm was improved in order to minimize drawdown, increase profitability and increase profit per transaction, to minimize slippage when copying
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
253%
1
105K
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
221
91%
3 679
77%
94%
1.98
2.57
USD
USD
44%
1:40