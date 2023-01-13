SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / ALFA RLT
Dmitrii Urakov

ALFA RLT

Dmitrii Urakov
0 avis
Fiabilité
208 semaines
1 / 99K USD
Copie pour 35 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2021 235%
AlfaForexRU-Real
1:40
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
3 659
Bénéfice trades:
2 830 (77.34%)
Perte trades:
829 (22.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
243.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-174.78 USD
Bénéfice brut:
18 399.35 USD (401 944 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 575.81 USD (257 563 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
36 (15.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
644.59 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
92.72%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
77.59%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.85
Longs trades:
1 792 (48.98%)
Courts trades:
1 867 (51.02%)
Facteur de profit:
1.92
Rendement attendu:
2.41 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-511.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-794.44 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.43%
Prévision annuelle:
42.34%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.86 USD
Maximal:
1 508.50 USD (28.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.03% (1 435.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
44.18% (4 048.09 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
AUDCADrfd 2329
EURUSDrfd 500
EURGBPrfd 345
USDCADrfd 157
GBPUSDrfd 112
AUDUSDrfd 58
EURNZDrfd 29
EURCHFrfd 29
EURCADrfd 27
USDCHFrfd 17
GBPAUDrfd 14
NZDUSDrfd 13
GBPCADrfd 10
AUDNZDrfd 10
EURAUDrfd 4
AUDCHFrfd 1
USDSGDrfd 1
GBPCHFrfd 1
EURJPYrfd 1
GBPNZDrfd 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADrfd 3K
EURUSDrfd 631
EURGBPrfd 1K
USDCADrfd 661
GBPUSDrfd 219
AUDUSDrfd 488
EURNZDrfd 781
EURCHFrfd 403
EURCADrfd 318
USDCHFrfd 274
GBPAUDrfd 469
NZDUSDrfd 288
GBPCADrfd 52
AUDNZDrfd 63
EURAUDrfd 29
AUDCHFrfd 26
USDSGDrfd 1
GBPCHFrfd 22
EURJPYrfd 16
GBPNZDrfd 50
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADrfd 39K
EURUSDrfd 16K
EURGBPrfd 6.1K
USDCADrfd 8.5K
GBPUSDrfd 4K
AUDUSDrfd 7.3K
EURNZDrfd 18K
EURCHFrfd 6.9K
EURCADrfd 5.9K
USDCHFrfd 7.9K
GBPAUDrfd 13K
NZDUSDrfd 4.5K
GBPCADrfd 1.5K
AUDNZDrfd 1.9K
EURAUDrfd 771
AUDCHFrfd 334
USDSGDrfd 21
GBPCHFrfd 486
EURJPYrfd 400
GBPNZDrfd 2.2K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +243.11 USD
Pire transaction: -175 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +15.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -511.77 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AlfaForexRU-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Pas de données

In the latest version of the advisor, the entry and exit algorithm was improved in order to minimize drawdown, increase profitability and increase profit per transaction, to minimize slippage when copying
Aucun avis
2025.04.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.04.29 11:04
No swaps are charged
2025.04.24 10:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.02.13 03:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 18:57
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 17:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 13:32
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 10:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 09:16
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.12 08:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.07 16:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.04 13:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.04 11:44
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.04 09:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.03 00:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.31 20:46
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.31 10:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.30 16:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.23 19:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
ALFA RLT
35 USD par mois
235%
1
99K
USD
12K
USD
208
91%
3 659
77%
93%
1.92
2.41
USD
44%
1:40
Copier

Comment la copie des trades est-elle effectuée dans MetaTrader ? Regardez la vidéo tutoriel

L'abonnement à un signal vous permet de copier les trades du fournisseur dans un délai de 1 mois. Pour que l'abonnement fonctionne, vous devez utiliser le terminal de trading 5 MetaTrader.

Si vous n'avez pas encore installé la plateforme, vous pouvez la télécharger ici.