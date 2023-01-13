- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
3 659
Bénéfice trades:
2 830 (77.34%)
Perte trades:
829 (22.66%)
Meilleure transaction:
243.11 USD
Pire transaction:
-174.78 USD
Bénéfice brut:
18 399.35 USD (401 944 pips)
Perte brute:
-9 575.81 USD (257 563 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
36 (15.16 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
644.59 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.12
Activité de trading:
92.72%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
77.59%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
12
Temps de détention moyen:
2 jours
Facteur de récupération:
5.85
Longs trades:
1 792 (48.98%)
Courts trades:
1 867 (51.02%)
Facteur de profit:
1.92
Rendement attendu:
2.41 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
6.50 USD
Perte moyenne:
-11.55 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
10 (-511.77 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-794.44 USD (8)
Croissance mensuelle:
3.43%
Prévision annuelle:
42.34%
Algo trading:
91%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.86 USD
Maximal:
1 508.50 USD (28.69%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
20.03% (1 435.63 USD)
Par fonds propres:
44.18% (4 048.09 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADrfd
|2329
|EURUSDrfd
|500
|EURGBPrfd
|345
|USDCADrfd
|157
|GBPUSDrfd
|112
|AUDUSDrfd
|58
|EURNZDrfd
|29
|EURCHFrfd
|29
|EURCADrfd
|27
|USDCHFrfd
|17
|GBPAUDrfd
|14
|NZDUSDrfd
|13
|GBPCADrfd
|10
|AUDNZDrfd
|10
|EURAUDrfd
|4
|AUDCHFrfd
|1
|USDSGDrfd
|1
|GBPCHFrfd
|1
|EURJPYrfd
|1
|GBPNZDrfd
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADrfd
|3K
|EURUSDrfd
|631
|EURGBPrfd
|1K
|USDCADrfd
|661
|GBPUSDrfd
|219
|AUDUSDrfd
|488
|EURNZDrfd
|781
|EURCHFrfd
|403
|EURCADrfd
|318
|USDCHFrfd
|274
|GBPAUDrfd
|469
|NZDUSDrfd
|288
|GBPCADrfd
|52
|AUDNZDrfd
|63
|EURAUDrfd
|29
|AUDCHFrfd
|26
|USDSGDrfd
|1
|GBPCHFrfd
|22
|EURJPYrfd
|16
|GBPNZDrfd
|50
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADrfd
|39K
|EURUSDrfd
|16K
|EURGBPrfd
|6.1K
|USDCADrfd
|8.5K
|GBPUSDrfd
|4K
|AUDUSDrfd
|7.3K
|EURNZDrfd
|18K
|EURCHFrfd
|6.9K
|EURCADrfd
|5.9K
|USDCHFrfd
|7.9K
|GBPAUDrfd
|13K
|NZDUSDrfd
|4.5K
|GBPCADrfd
|1.5K
|AUDNZDrfd
|1.9K
|EURAUDrfd
|771
|AUDCHFrfd
|334
|USDSGDrfd
|21
|GBPCHFrfd
|486
|EURJPYrfd
|400
|GBPNZDrfd
|2.2K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +243.11 USD
Pire transaction: -175 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 7
Pertes consécutives maximales: 8
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +15.16 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -511.77 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "AlfaForexRU-Real" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
Pas de données
In the latest version of the advisor, the entry and exit algorithm was improved in order to minimize drawdown, increase profitability and increase profit per transaction, to minimize slippage when copying
Aucun avis
Signal
Prix
Croissance
Les abonnés
Fonds
Solde
Semaines
Conseillers experts
Trades
Gagner %
Activité
PF
Rendement attendu
Prélèvement
Effet de levier
35 USD par mois
235%
1
99K
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
208
91%
3 659
77%
93%
1.92
2.41
USD
USD
44%
1:40