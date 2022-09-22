- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
991
Profit Trades:
444 (44.80%)
Loss Trades:
547 (55.20%)
Best trade:
1 043.42 EUR
Worst trade:
-263.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
12 622.40 EUR (320 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 746.58 EUR (326 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (462.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 043.42 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
34.74%
Max deposit load:
101.50%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.51
Long Trades:
536 (54.09%)
Short Trades:
455 (45.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.89 EUR
Average Profit:
28.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.65 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-327.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-548.32 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
0.44%
Annual Forecast:
5.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 537.82 EUR
Maximal:
3 235.34 EUR (119.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.33% (1 174.29 EUR)
By Equity:
12.16% (249.72 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|316
|GBPUSD
|212
|EURUSD
|140
|NZDCAD
|90
|GBPJPY
|60
|CADJPY
|48
|AUDJPY
|46
|NZDJPY
|34
|AUDCAD
|27
|AUDNZD
|18
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.8K
|GBPUSD
|-5
|EURUSD
|231
|NZDCAD
|-73
|GBPJPY
|-127
|CADJPY
|-21
|AUDJPY
|167
|NZDJPY
|187
|AUDCAD
|-59
|AUDNZD
|21
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-11K
|GBPUSD
|3.7K
|EURUSD
|-2.8K
|NZDCAD
|-5.5K
|GBPJPY
|-5.2K
|CADJPY
|2.1K
|AUDJPY
|6.8K
|NZDJPY
|7.5K
|AUDCAD
|-2.6K
|AUDNZD
|1.4K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 043.42 EUR
Worst trade: -263 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +462.57 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -327.39 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 55
|
Alpari-Trade
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live 2
|0.00 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 22
|
CryptoRocket-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 9
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-01
|0.00 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.00 × 28
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 2
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 37
|
FxBrew-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US03-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 51
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.02 × 149
|
TitanFX-04
|0.03 × 72
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.04 × 27
