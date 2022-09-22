SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GreenGo IG
Angelo Infussi

GreenGo IG

Angelo Infussi
0 reviews
Reliability
171 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2022 34%
IG-LIVE
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
991
Profit Trades:
444 (44.80%)
Loss Trades:
547 (55.20%)
Best trade:
1 043.42 EUR
Worst trade:
-263.28 EUR
Gross Profit:
12 622.40 EUR (320 524 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 746.58 EUR (326 017 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (462.57 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 043.42 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.04
Trading activity:
34.74%
Max deposit load:
101.50%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.51
Long Trades:
536 (54.09%)
Short Trades:
455 (45.91%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
1.89 EUR
Average Profit:
28.43 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.65 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
35 (-327.39 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-548.32 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
0.44%
Annual Forecast:
5.61%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 537.82 EUR
Maximal:
3 235.34 EUR (119.94%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.33% (1 174.29 EUR)
By Equity:
12.16% (249.72 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 316
GBPUSD 212
EURUSD 140
NZDCAD 90
GBPJPY 60
CADJPY 48
AUDJPY 46
NZDJPY 34
AUDCAD 27
AUDNZD 18
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.8K
GBPUSD -5
EURUSD 231
NZDCAD -73
GBPJPY -127
CADJPY -21
AUDJPY 167
NZDJPY 187
AUDCAD -59
AUDNZD 21
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -11K
GBPUSD 3.7K
EURUSD -2.8K
NZDCAD -5.5K
GBPJPY -5.2K
CADJPY 2.1K
AUDJPY 6.8K
NZDJPY 7.5K
AUDCAD -2.6K
AUDNZD 1.4K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 043.42 EUR
Worst trade: -263 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +462.57 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -327.39 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "IG-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge04
0.00 × 1
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 55
Alpari-Trade
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live 2
0.00 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 22
CryptoRocket-Real3
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 9
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-01
0.00 × 20
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.00 × 28
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 2
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 37
FxBrew-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 6
AxiTrader-US03-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 51
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.02 × 149
TitanFX-04
0.03 × 72
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.04 × 27
73 more...
No reviews
2025.11.06 12:27
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.10.28 15:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.21 22:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.12 23:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 20:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 03:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.28 10:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 09:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 14:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 17:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 10:53
No swaps are charged
2025.08.22 04:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.21 20:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.13 00:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GreenGo IG
200 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
3K
EUR
171
99%
991
44%
35%
1.17
1.89
EUR
40%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.