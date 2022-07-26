- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics.
Trades:
2 951
Profit Trades:
2 176 (73.73%)
Loss Trades:
775 (26.26%)
Best trade:
906 371.70 USD
Worst trade:
-330.97 USD
Gross Profit:
967 626.19 USD (19 345 203 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 084.81 USD (284 359 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (23.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
962 977.24 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
78.15%
Max deposit load:
169.52%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1933.45
Long Trades:
1 443 (48.90%)
Short Trades:
1 508 (51.10%)
Profit Factor:
313.67
Expected Payoff:
326.85 USD
Average Profit:
444.68 USD
Average Loss:
-3.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-169.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-332.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.15 USD
Maximal:
498.87 USD (36.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.93% (498.87 USD)
By Equity:
89.75% (915.22 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1077
|NZDCAD
|975
|AUDNZD
|899
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|628
|NZDCAD
|526
|AUDNZD
|963K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|26K
|NZDCAD
|13K
|AUDNZD
|19M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +906 371.70 USD
Worst trade: -331 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.36 USD
