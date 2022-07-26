SignalsSections
Valeriia Mishchenko

Waka Clone

Valeriia Mishchenko
0 reviews
Reliability
246 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2021 0%
ICEMarkets-Server
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 951
Profit Trades:
2 176 (73.73%)
Loss Trades:
775 (26.26%)
Best trade:
906 371.70 USD
Worst trade:
-330.97 USD
Gross Profit:
967 626.19 USD (19 345 203 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 084.81 USD (284 359 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (23.20 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
962 977.24 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
78.15%
Max deposit load:
169.52%
Latest trade:
7 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1933.45
Long Trades:
1 443 (48.90%)
Short Trades:
1 508 (51.10%)
Profit Factor:
313.67
Expected Payoff:
326.85 USD
Average Profit:
444.68 USD
Average Loss:
-3.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-169.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-332.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.00%
Annual Forecast:
0.03%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
17.15 USD
Maximal:
498.87 USD (36.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.93% (498.87 USD)
By Equity:
89.75% (915.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1077
NZDCAD 975
AUDNZD 899
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 628
NZDCAD 526
AUDNZD 963K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 26K
NZDCAD 13K
AUDNZD 19M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +906 371.70 USD
Worst trade: -331 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.20 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -169.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICEMarkets-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.29 03:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.13 07:15
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.08.11 06:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.01.06 15:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 21:54
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.23 01:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.19 03:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.15 09:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.15 04:33
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.15 02:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.14 12:14
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.14 11:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.13 04:53
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.13 02:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.13 01:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.05.09 12:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.08 22:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.08 19:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.05.08 13:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.04.23 04:18
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
