- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
24 121
Profit Trades:
14 856 (61.58%)
Loss Trades:
9 265 (38.41%)
Best trade:
17 644.96 USD
Worst trade:
-12 949.14 USD
Gross Profit:
961 693.51 USD (4 196 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-829 636.31 USD (2 823 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (2 085.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 920.55 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
103.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
317
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.31
Long Trades:
13 635 (56.53%)
Short Trades:
10 486 (43.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
5.47 USD
Average Profit:
64.73 USD
Average Loss:
-89.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
77 (-1 012.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 949.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.99%
Annual Forecast:
206.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 618.74 USD
Maximal:
57 265.69 USD (37.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.00% (57 224.01 USD)
By Equity:
41.32% (43 086.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|7038
|GBPUSD
|3208
|AUDCAD
|2304
|USDJPY
|2154
|GBPJPY
|2070
|USDCHF
|1976
|AUDUSD
|827
|EURGBP
|784
|USDCAD
|706
|AUDNZD
|594
|CADCHF
|515
|EURCAD
|483
|EURAUD
|418
|EURJPY
|363
|AUDCHF
|276
|EURCHF
|127
|GBPCHF
|124
|AUDJPY
|92
|CHFJPY
|62
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|100K
|GBPUSD
|-43K
|AUDCAD
|-1.7K
|USDJPY
|29K
|GBPJPY
|19K
|USDCHF
|6.8K
|AUDUSD
|-4.8K
|EURGBP
|4.8K
|USDCAD
|12K
|AUDNZD
|-3K
|CADCHF
|943
|EURCAD
|2.8K
|EURAUD
|-605
|EURJPY
|-1.8K
|AUDCHF
|592
|EURCHF
|3.1K
|GBPCHF
|5.2K
|AUDJPY
|1.9K
|CHFJPY
|1.6K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|408K
|GBPUSD
|115K
|AUDCAD
|277K
|USDJPY
|352K
|GBPJPY
|-105K
|USDCHF
|96K
|AUDUSD
|38K
|EURGBP
|85K
|USDCAD
|96K
|AUDNZD
|34K
|CADCHF
|-352
|EURCAD
|43K
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|EURJPY
|-52K
|AUDCHF
|-7K
|EURCHF
|2.3K
|GBPCHF
|-57K
|AUDJPY
|18K
|CHFJPY
|25K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +17 644.96 USD
Worst trade: -12 949 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 085.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 012.91 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MetaQuotes-Demo" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EQTrader-5
|0.00 × 1
|
MetaQuotes-Demo
|0.33 × 292
|
GlobalFX-Main
|0.64 × 14
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.67 × 144
|
QTrade-Server
|2.52 × 1737
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|2.66 × 386
|
Weltrade-Server
|3.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|3.15 × 9178
|
XMUK-MT5
|4.32 × 25
|
ActivTrades-Server
|4.36 × 5086
|
VantageFX-Trader
|4.44 × 95
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|5.07 × 14
|
RoboForex-Pro
|6.05 × 170
|
FBS-Real
|6.41 × 37
|
ForexTime-MT5
|7.14 × 90
|
MIC-Five.com
|8.30 × 299
|
RFC-Server
|8.44 × 139
|
DestekFX-Real
|9.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
|11.02 × 3952
|
InstaForex-Server
|16.31 × 197
|
ProfitLT-Server
|18.00 × 1
|
VTB24-MetaTrader5
|19.50 × 2
Test signal. Not for subscription!
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
132%
0
0
USD
USD
232K
USD
USD
181
0%
24 121
61%
100%
1.15
5.47
USD
USD
41%
1:100