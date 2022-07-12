SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MQD4
Anton

MQD4

Anton
0 reviews
Reliability
181 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 132%
MetaQuotes-Demo
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
24 121
Profit Trades:
14 856 (61.58%)
Loss Trades:
9 265 (38.41%)
Best trade:
17 644.96 USD
Worst trade:
-12 949.14 USD
Gross Profit:
961 693.51 USD (4 196 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-829 636.31 USD (2 823 966 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (2 085.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
21 920.55 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
103.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
317
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.31
Long Trades:
13 635 (56.53%)
Short Trades:
10 486 (43.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
5.47 USD
Average Profit:
64.73 USD
Average Loss:
-89.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
77 (-1 012.91 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-12 949.14 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
16.99%
Annual Forecast:
206.29%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 618.74 USD
Maximal:
57 265.69 USD (37.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.00% (57 224.01 USD)
By Equity:
41.32% (43 086.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 7038
GBPUSD 3208
AUDCAD 2304
USDJPY 2154
GBPJPY 2070
USDCHF 1976
AUDUSD 827
EURGBP 784
USDCAD 706
AUDNZD 594
CADCHF 515
EURCAD 483
EURAUD 418
EURJPY 363
AUDCHF 276
EURCHF 127
GBPCHF 124
AUDJPY 92
CHFJPY 62
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 100K
GBPUSD -43K
AUDCAD -1.7K
USDJPY 29K
GBPJPY 19K
USDCHF 6.8K
AUDUSD -4.8K
EURGBP 4.8K
USDCAD 12K
AUDNZD -3K
CADCHF 943
EURCAD 2.8K
EURAUD -605
EURJPY -1.8K
AUDCHF 592
EURCHF 3.1K
GBPCHF 5.2K
AUDJPY 1.9K
CHFJPY 1.6K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 408K
GBPUSD 115K
AUDCAD 277K
USDJPY 352K
GBPJPY -105K
USDCHF 96K
AUDUSD 38K
EURGBP 85K
USDCAD 96K
AUDNZD 34K
CADCHF -352
EURCAD 43K
EURAUD 1.9K
EURJPY -52K
AUDCHF -7K
EURCHF 2.3K
GBPCHF -57K
AUDJPY 18K
CHFJPY 25K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17 644.96 USD
Worst trade: -12 949 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 085.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 012.91 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MetaQuotes-Demo" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EQTrader-5
0.00 × 1
MetaQuotes-Demo
0.33 × 292
GlobalFX-Main
0.64 × 14
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.67 × 144
QTrade-Server
2.52 × 1737
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
2.66 × 386
Weltrade-Server
3.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
3.15 × 9178
XMUK-MT5
4.32 × 25
ActivTrades-Server
4.36 × 5086
VantageFX-Trader
4.44 × 95
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
5.07 × 14
RoboForex-Pro
6.05 × 170
FBS-Real
6.41 × 37
ForexTime-MT5
7.14 × 90
MIC-Five.com
8.30 × 299
RFC-Server
8.44 × 139
DestekFX-Real
9.00 × 1
RoboForex-MetaTrader 5
11.02 × 3952
InstaForex-Server
16.31 × 197
ProfitLT-Server
18.00 × 1
VTB24-MetaTrader5
19.50 × 2
Test signal. Not for subscription!
No reviews
2025.12.09 18:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.09 03:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.08 21:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 14:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 08:39
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 07:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.05 06:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.04 14:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 00:28
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.14 15:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.30 07:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.27 00:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.18 12:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 11:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.12 13:01
No swaps are charged
2025.06.12 13:01
No swaps are charged
2025.06.11 18:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.17 08:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 19:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.16 18:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
