The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MetaQuotes-Demo" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EQTrader-5 0.00 × 1 MetaQuotes-Demo 0.33 × 292 GlobalFX-Main 0.64 × 14 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.67 × 144 QTrade-Server 2.52 × 1737 FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro 2.66 × 386 Weltrade-Server 3.00 × 1 Alpari-MT5 3.15 × 9178 XMUK-MT5 4.32 × 25 ActivTrades-Server 4.36 × 5086 VantageFX-Trader 4.44 × 95 AdmiralMarkets-Live 4.50 × 2 HTOTAL.RU-MT5 5.07 × 14 RoboForex-Pro 6.05 × 170 FBS-Real 6.41 × 37 ForexTime-MT5 7.14 × 90 MIC-Five.com 8.30 × 299 RFC-Server 8.44 × 139 DestekFX-Real 9.00 × 1 RoboForex-MetaTrader 5 11.02 × 3952 InstaForex-Server 16.31 × 197 ProfitLT-Server 18.00 × 1 VTB24-MetaTrader5 19.50 × 2