- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 193
Profit Trades:
1 342 (61.19%)
Loss Trades:
851 (38.81%)
Best trade:
52.08 USD
Worst trade:
-42.83 USD
Gross Profit:
1 967.92 USD (334 232 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 274.15 USD (279 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (9.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
64.08%
Max deposit load:
68.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
1 079 (49.20%)
Short Trades:
1 114 (50.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
1.47 USD
Average Loss:
-1.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-197.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-255.04 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-50.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
255.04 USD (20.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.32% (201.99 USD)
By Equity:
48.27% (240.97 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSDmicro
|1599
|AUDUSDmicro
|594
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSDmicro
|449
|AUDUSDmicro
|245
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSDmicro
|13K
|AUDUSDmicro
|42K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +52.08 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.01 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Starting Balance is $200
Safe setup to run 24/7
Data will tell you everything you need to know about!
Regards,
RicherTogether.
