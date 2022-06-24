SignalsSections
Suartono Novero

MProv2 4767 GBPUSD AUDUSD

Suartono Novero
0 reviews
Reliability
191 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 372%
XMGlobal-Real 23
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 193
Profit Trades:
1 342 (61.19%)
Loss Trades:
851 (38.81%)
Best trade:
52.08 USD
Worst trade:
-42.83 USD
Gross Profit:
1 967.92 USD (334 232 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 274.15 USD (279 223 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (9.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
57.68 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
64.08%
Max deposit load:
68.80%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
2.72
Long Trades:
1 079 (49.20%)
Short Trades:
1 114 (50.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.54
Expected Payoff:
0.32 USD
Average Profit:
1.47 USD
Average Loss:
-1.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-197.01 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-255.04 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
-50.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
255.04 USD (20.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
51.32% (201.99 USD)
By Equity:
48.27% (240.97 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSDmicro 1599
AUDUSDmicro 594
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSDmicro 449
AUDUSDmicro 245
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSDmicro 13K
AUDUSDmicro 42K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +52.08 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -197.01 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Starting Balance is $200

Safe setup to run 24/7

Data will tell you everything you need to know about!


Regards,

RicherTogether.

No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2025.12.31 13:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 06:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 02:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 02:50
80% of growth achieved within 50 days. This comprises 3.78% of days out of 1322 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 01:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 01:50
80% of growth achieved within 50 days. This comprises 3.78% of days out of 1322 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.22 23:47
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 18:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 17:41
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 10:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.13 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 06:30
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 07:13
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 14:29
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 07:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
