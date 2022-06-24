SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lpro v2 4770 AUDUSD AUDCAD
Suartono Novero

Lpro v2 4770 AUDUSD AUDCAD

Suartono Novero
0 reviews
Reliability
192 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 160%
XMGlobal-Real 23
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 470
Profit Trades:
1 932 (78.21%)
Loss Trades:
538 (21.78%)
Best trade:
87.96 USD
Worst trade:
-28.63 USD
Gross Profit:
1 350.66 USD (317 932 pips)
Gross Loss:
-938.04 USD (271 719 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (6.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.07 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.98%
Max deposit load:
36.62%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
1 334 (54.01%)
Short Trades:
1 136 (45.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.70 USD
Average Loss:
-1.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-97.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.32 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.62%
Annual Forecast:
56.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.63 USD
Maximal:
191.88 USD (20.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.52% (191.88 USD)
By Equity:
79.50% (294.53 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1689
AUDCADmicro 781
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 229
AUDCADmicro 184
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 17K
AUDCADmicro 29K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +87.96 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.19 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Starting Balance is $200

Risk 10%

Safe setup to run 24/7

Data will tell you everything you need to know about!


Regards,

RicherTogether.


No reviews
2026.01.14 03:37
No swaps are charged
2026.01.14 03:37
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 14:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.04 17:50
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.02 09:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.30 04:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.17 15:51
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 06:42
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 18:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 21:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 16:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.25 10:14
No swaps are charged
2025.08.21 04:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.04 11:45
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 11:45
No swaps are charged
