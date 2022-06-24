- Growth
Trades:
2 470
Profit Trades:
1 932 (78.21%)
Loss Trades:
538 (21.78%)
Best trade:
87.96 USD
Worst trade:
-28.63 USD
Gross Profit:
1 350.66 USD (317 932 pips)
Gross Loss:
-938.04 USD (271 719 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
35 (6.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
103.07 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
94.98%
Max deposit load:
36.62%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.15
Long Trades:
1 334 (54.01%)
Short Trades:
1 136 (45.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
0.17 USD
Average Profit:
0.70 USD
Average Loss:
-1.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-97.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-102.32 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
4.62%
Annual Forecast:
56.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.63 USD
Maximal:
191.88 USD (20.10%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
44.52% (191.88 USD)
By Equity:
79.50% (294.53 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|1689
|AUDCADmicro
|781
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|229
|AUDCADmicro
|184
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|17K
|AUDCADmicro
|29K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +87.96 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -97.19 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 23" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Starting Balance is $200
Risk 10%
Safe setup to run 24/7
Data will tell you everything you need to know about!
Regards,
RicherTogether.
