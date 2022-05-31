- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 600
Profit Trades:
2 243 (86.26%)
Loss Trades:
357 (13.73%)
Best trade:
29 606.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-466 204.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
6 873 207.00 JPY (606 969 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 449 604.00 JPY (278 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
193 (491 153.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
596 469.00 JPY (174)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
87.30%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
1 549 (59.58%)
Short Trades:
1 051 (40.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
1 316.77 JPY
Average Profit:
3 064.29 JPY
Average Loss:
-9 662.76 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-141 827.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-612 421.00 JPY (2)
Monthly growth:
0.32%
Annual Forecast:
6.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 186.00 JPY
Maximal:
659 149.00 JPY (16.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.54% (568 170.00 JPY)
By Equity:
81.48% (6 398 102.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|634
|USDJPY
|611
|GBPNZD
|217
|EURUSD
|191
|EURNZD
|182
|GBPJPY
|160
|AUDUSD
|157
|EURAUD
|76
|GBPCHF
|62
|GBPAUD
|53
|GBPCAD
|45
|CHFJPY
|32
|NZDUSD
|30
|CADJPY
|30
|USDCAD
|28
|EURCAD
|24
|EURCHF
|19
|CADCHF
|17
|AUDNZD
|10
|AUDCAD
|8
|USDCHF
|5
|NZDCAD
|3
|AUDJPY
|3
|EURJPY
|2
|EURGBP
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|7.1K
|USDJPY
|-3.7K
|GBPNZD
|5.5K
|EURUSD
|2.6K
|EURNZD
|2.4K
|GBPJPY
|2.1K
|AUDUSD
|3.1K
|EURAUD
|1.9K
|GBPCHF
|2.6K
|GBPAUD
|968
|GBPCAD
|759
|CHFJPY
|793
|NZDUSD
|705
|CADJPY
|460
|USDCAD
|345
|EURCAD
|242
|EURCHF
|790
|CADCHF
|479
|AUDNZD
|368
|AUDCAD
|81
|USDCHF
|75
|NZDCAD
|77
|AUDJPY
|141
|EURJPY
|77
|EURGBP
|31
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|60K
|USDJPY
|2.7K
|GBPNZD
|73K
|EURUSD
|22K
|EURNZD
|26K
|GBPJPY
|19K
|AUDUSD
|28K
|EURAUD
|24K
|GBPCHF
|8.2K
|GBPAUD
|11K
|GBPCAD
|11K
|CHFJPY
|8.8K
|NZDUSD
|6.2K
|CADJPY
|4.9K
|USDCAD
|6.2K
|EURCAD
|9K
|EURCHF
|-3.7K
|CADCHF
|2.9K
|AUDNZD
|5K
|AUDCAD
|984
|USDCHF
|507
|NZDCAD
|862
|AUDJPY
|1.7K
|EURJPY
|963
|EURGBP
|202
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29 606.00 JPY
Worst trade: -466 204 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 174
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +491 153.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -141 827.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews