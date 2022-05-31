SignalsSections
Roberto Jo Hirano Junior

Hiace0403

Roberto Jo Hirano Junior
0 reviews
Reliability
186 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 74%
OANDA-Japan MT5 Live
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 600
Profit Trades:
2 243 (86.26%)
Loss Trades:
357 (13.73%)
Best trade:
29 606.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-466 204.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
6 873 207.00 JPY (606 969 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 449 604.00 JPY (278 596 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
193 (491 153.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
596 469.00 JPY (174)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
87.30%
Latest trade:
24 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
5.19
Long Trades:
1 549 (59.58%)
Short Trades:
1 051 (40.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
1 316.77 JPY
Average Profit:
3 064.29 JPY
Average Loss:
-9 662.76 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-141 827.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-612 421.00 JPY (2)
Monthly growth:
0.32%
Annual Forecast:
6.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12 186.00 JPY
Maximal:
659 149.00 JPY (16.43%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.54% (568 170.00 JPY)
By Equity:
81.48% (6 398 102.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 634
USDJPY 611
GBPNZD 217
EURUSD 191
EURNZD 182
GBPJPY 160
AUDUSD 157
EURAUD 76
GBPCHF 62
GBPAUD 53
GBPCAD 45
CHFJPY 32
NZDUSD 30
CADJPY 30
USDCAD 28
EURCAD 24
EURCHF 19
CADCHF 17
AUDNZD 10
AUDCAD 8
USDCHF 5
NZDCAD 3
AUDJPY 3
EURJPY 2
EURGBP 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 7.1K
USDJPY -3.7K
GBPNZD 5.5K
EURUSD 2.6K
EURNZD 2.4K
GBPJPY 2.1K
AUDUSD 3.1K
EURAUD 1.9K
GBPCHF 2.6K
GBPAUD 968
GBPCAD 759
CHFJPY 793
NZDUSD 705
CADJPY 460
USDCAD 345
EURCAD 242
EURCHF 790
CADCHF 479
AUDNZD 368
AUDCAD 81
USDCHF 75
NZDCAD 77
AUDJPY 141
EURJPY 77
EURGBP 31
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 60K
USDJPY 2.7K
GBPNZD 73K
EURUSD 22K
EURNZD 26K
GBPJPY 19K
AUDUSD 28K
EURAUD 24K
GBPCHF 8.2K
GBPAUD 11K
GBPCAD 11K
CHFJPY 8.8K
NZDUSD 6.2K
CADJPY 4.9K
USDCAD 6.2K
EURCAD 9K
EURCHF -3.7K
CADCHF 2.9K
AUDNZD 5K
AUDCAD 984
USDCHF 507
NZDCAD 862
AUDJPY 1.7K
EURJPY 963
EURGBP 202
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29 606.00 JPY
Worst trade: -466 204 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 174
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +491 153.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -141 827.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-Japan MT5 Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
