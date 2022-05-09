- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 104
Profit Trades:
1 239 (58.88%)
Loss Trades:
865 (41.11%)
Best trade:
382 232.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-363 090.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
27 851 731.00 JPY (251 650 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 238 209.00 JPY (241 626 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (169 008.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
590 328.00 JPY (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
29.85%
Max deposit load:
83.17%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
1 004 (47.72%)
Short Trades:
1 100 (52.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
766.88 JPY
Average Profit:
22 479.20 JPY
Average Loss:
-30 333.19 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-106 753.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 412 101.00 JPY (8)
Monthly growth:
3.96%
Annual Forecast:
48.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153 744.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 655 773.00 JPY (69.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.42% (4 655 773.00 JPY)
By Equity:
8.80% (116 736.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|2080
|GBPJPY
|24
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|14K
|GBPJPY
|-112
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|13K
|GBPJPY
|-3K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +382 232.00 JPY
Worst trade: -363 090 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +169 008.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -106 753.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
xChief-Demo
|0.24 × 38
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.24 × 95
|
TitanFX-01
|0.27 × 607
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.28 × 107
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.41 × 186
|
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.52 × 286
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|1.00 × 4
|
QtradeFX-Live2
|1.47 × 162
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|1.51 × 59
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
|1.61 × 474
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|1.84 × 793
|
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
|1.92 × 4672
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|2.00 × 18
|
Ava-Demo 2
|2.33 × 3
|
Exness-Real4
|2.33 × 3
|
Weltrade-Live
|2.53 × 167
|
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
|2.60 × 57
|
Coinexx-Live
|2.96 × 52
|
KOT-Live2
|3.64 × 14
|
FBS-Real-4
|4.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
121%
0
0
USD
USD
5.7M
JPY
JPY
189
100%
2 104
58%
30%
1.06
766.88
JPY
JPY
47%
1:25