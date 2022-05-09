SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Re life
Raita Miyaji

Re life

Raita Miyaji
0 reviews
Reliability
189 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 121%
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1:25
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 104
Profit Trades:
1 239 (58.88%)
Loss Trades:
865 (41.11%)
Best trade:
382 232.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-363 090.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
27 851 731.00 JPY (251 650 pips)
Gross Loss:
-26 238 209.00 JPY (241 626 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (169 008.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
590 328.00 JPY (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
29.85%
Max deposit load:
83.17%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.35
Long Trades:
1 004 (47.72%)
Short Trades:
1 100 (52.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
766.88 JPY
Average Profit:
22 479.20 JPY
Average Loss:
-30 333.19 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-106 753.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 412 101.00 JPY (8)
Monthly growth:
3.96%
Annual Forecast:
48.07%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
153 744.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 655 773.00 JPY (69.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.42% (4 655 773.00 JPY)
By Equity:
8.80% (116 736.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 2080
GBPJPY 24
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 14K
GBPJPY -112
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 13K
GBPJPY -3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +382 232.00 JPY
Worst trade: -363 090 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +169 008.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -106 753.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "GaitameFinest-S2-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 2
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 3
xChief-Demo
0.24 × 38
Tickmill-Live08
0.24 × 95
TitanFX-01
0.27 × 607
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.28 × 107
ICMarkets-Live10
0.41 × 186
Tradeview-Markets Live 2
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.52 × 286
ICMarkets-Live03
1.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
1.00 × 4
QtradeFX-Live2
1.47 × 162
ICMarketsSC-Live07
1.51 × 59
GaitameFinest-S2-Demo
1.61 × 474
ICMarketsSC-Live10
1.84 × 793
GaitameFinest-S2-Main
1.92 × 4672
ICMarketsSC-Live18
2.00 × 18
Ava-Demo 2
2.33 × 3
Exness-Real4
2.33 × 3
Weltrade-Live
2.53 × 167
CMCMarkets1-Singapore
2.60 × 57
Coinexx-Live
2.96 × 52
KOT-Live2
3.64 × 14
FBS-Real-4
4.00 × 1
3 more...
No reviews
2025.10.30 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.30 07:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.07 01:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.02 08:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.08 10:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 16:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.05.25 20:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.05.25 08:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.05.04 23:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.05.04 08:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.04.27 22:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.04.27 08:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.04.13 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.04.13 08:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.03.30 22:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.03.30 07:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.03.23 22:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.03.23 10:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.03.09 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.03.09 06:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
