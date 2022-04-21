SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Niuding009
Yanshan Li

Niuding009

Yanshan Li
0 reviews
Reliability
192 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 373%
BCRCo-REAL
1:400
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 847
Profit Trades:
1 485 (80.40%)
Loss Trades:
362 (19.60%)
Best trade:
4 558.92 USD
Worst trade:
-1 586.75 USD
Gross Profit:
75 530.87 USD (302 320 pips)
Gross Loss:
-40 470.30 USD (138 889 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
119 (3 326.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 351.50 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
72.45%
Max deposit load:
51.66%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
6.60
Long Trades:
903 (48.89%)
Short Trades:
944 (51.11%)
Profit Factor:
1.87
Expected Payoff:
18.98 USD
Average Profit:
50.86 USD
Average Loss:
-111.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-798.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 314.62 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.15%
Annual Forecast:
27.64%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 314.62 USD (13.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.72% (5 314.62 USD)
By Equity:
78.14% (22 178.43 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 587
NZDCAD 565
AUDNZD 534
EURGBP 105
GBPUSD 26
EURUSD 16
USDJPY 14
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 12K
NZDCAD 11K
AUDNZD 5.6K
EURGBP 2.1K
GBPUSD 2.2K
EURUSD 617
USDJPY 2.3K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 43K
NZDCAD 44K
AUDNZD 22K
EURGBP 15K
GBPUSD 32K
EURUSD 6.8K
USDJPY 3.2K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +4 558.92 USD
Worst trade: -1 587 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 326.52 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -798.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BCRCo-REAL" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

AlpariEvrasia-ECN1
0.00 × 1
LiteFinanceVC-Live-02
0.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.04.07 03:08
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.06 21:32
High current drawdown in 38% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 19:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 16:22
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.03.31 08:47
No swaps are charged
2025.03.31 08:47
No swaps are charged
2025.03.27 07:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.01.06 02:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 03:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.07.12 05:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.10 04:11
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2024.07.09 19:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2024.07.09 08:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.20 13:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.19 00:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.02.09 01:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.02.08 12:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.31 02:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.01.30 16:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.19 12:49
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
