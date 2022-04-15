SignalsSections
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP V3 14230352

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
193 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2022 107%
XMGlobal-Real 13
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 513
Profit Trades:
931 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
582 (38.47%)
Best trade:
497.00 USD
Worst trade:
-246.54 USD
Gross Profit:
8 127.77 USD (200 765 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 605.53 USD (161 699 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (77.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 913.50 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
61.14%
Max deposit load:
60.68%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.02
Long Trades:
730 (48.25%)
Short Trades:
783 (51.75%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
8.73 USD
Average Loss:
-6.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 123.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 123.64 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Annual Forecast:
70.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
287.74 USD
Maximal:
1 123.64 USD (8.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.69% (1 123.64 USD)
By Equity:
68.37% (3 616.93 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1511
GOLDmicro 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 4.5K
GOLDmicro 51
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 35K
GOLDmicro 4.4K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +497.00 USD
Worst trade: -247 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 123.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data



No reviews
2025.12.16 02:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 07:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.04.04 18:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.04.04 17:26
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2024.07.11 05:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.07.11 04:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.05.07 09:21
No swaps are charged
2024.05.07 09:21
No swaps are charged
2024.04.29 08:01
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2023.01.05 17:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.22 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.11.15 16:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2022.11.15 16:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2022.11.15 14:34
High current drawdown in 48% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2022.11.15 13:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2022.11.15 12:16
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2022.11.15 09:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2022.11.15 08:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2022.06.21 17:53
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2022.05.04 22:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
