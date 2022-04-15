- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 513
Profit Trades:
931 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
582 (38.47%)
Best trade:
497.00 USD
Worst trade:
-246.54 USD
Gross Profit:
8 127.77 USD (200 765 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 605.53 USD (161 699 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (77.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 913.50 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
61.14%
Max deposit load:
60.68%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.02
Long Trades:
730 (48.25%)
Short Trades:
783 (51.75%)
Profit Factor:
2.25
Expected Payoff:
2.99 USD
Average Profit:
8.73 USD
Average Loss:
-6.20 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 123.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 123.64 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
5.83%
Annual Forecast:
70.77%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
287.74 USD
Maximal:
1 123.64 USD (8.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.69% (1 123.64 USD)
By Equity:
68.37% (3 616.93 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|1511
|GOLDmicro
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|4.5K
|GOLDmicro
|51
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|35K
|GOLDmicro
|4.4K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +497.00 USD
Worst trade: -247 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +77.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 123.64 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 13" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
IG : https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Free Channel NSFX : https://t.me/nsfxid
Our Site : https://nsfxlabs.com/
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
107%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
193
99%
1 513
61%
61%
2.25
2.99
USD
USD
68%
1:500