- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 013
Profit Trades:
1 456 (72.32%)
Loss Trades:
557 (27.67%)
Best trade:
1 025.82 USD
Worst trade:
-383.05 USD
Gross Profit:
15 407.55 USD (245 105 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 414.30 USD (212 917 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (22.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 611.08 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
58.75%
Max deposit load:
37.47%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
8.43
Long Trades:
945 (46.94%)
Short Trades:
1 068 (53.06%)
Profit Factor:
2.40
Expected Payoff:
4.47 USD
Average Profit:
10.58 USD
Average Loss:
-11.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-172.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 066.30 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.98%
Annual Forecast:
11.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.52 USD
Maximal:
1 066.30 USD (14.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.51% (1 066.30 USD)
By Equity:
50.22% (793.19 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDmicro
|1518
|AUDUSDmicro
|495
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDmicro
|7.8K
|AUDUSDmicro
|1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDmicro
|25K
|AUDUSDmicro
|6.9K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 025.82 USD
Worst trade: -383 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +22.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -172.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
