Trades:
11 572
Profit Trades:
11 542 (99.74%)
Loss Trades:
30 (0.26%)
Best trade:
3.07 USD
Worst trade:
-0.94 USD
Gross Profit:
2 856.72 USD (2 850 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.62 USD (11 601 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6413 (1 824.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 824.39 USD (6413)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.47
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
329.29
Long Trades:
11 572 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
245.85
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
0.25 USD
Average Loss:
-0.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-8.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.64 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Annual Forecast:
49.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.64 USD (0.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.29% (8.64 USD)
By Equity:
58.86% (1 324.45 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSDm
|11572
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSDm
|2.8K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSDm
|2.8M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
Best trade: +3.07 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6413
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 824.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.64 USD
Money Management for Gold Quant
Contract Specification for Gold:
Spread: Floating
Contract Size: 10
Swap: 0
*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
225%
0
0
USD
USD
3.3K
USD
USD
207
100%
11 572
99%
100%
245.84
0.25
USD
USD
59%
1:500
I just subscribed, I like how you trade, thanks