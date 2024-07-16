SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Smart Gold Gramasi 2939
Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St

Smart Gold Gramasi 2939

Rudy Tjahjadi Widjaja St
1 review
Reliability
207 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 225%
FirewoodFX-Main
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
11 572
Profit Trades:
11 542 (99.74%)
Loss Trades:
30 (0.26%)
Best trade:
3.07 USD
Worst trade:
-0.94 USD
Gross Profit:
2 856.72 USD (2 850 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-11.62 USD (11 601 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6413 (1 824.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 824.39 USD (6413)
Sharpe Ratio:
1.47
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
13.71%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
62
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
329.29
Long Trades:
11 572 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
245.85
Expected Payoff:
0.25 USD
Average Profit:
0.25 USD
Average Loss:
-0.39 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-8.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8.64 USD (13)
Monthly growth:
4.06%
Annual Forecast:
49.29%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
8.64 USD (0.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.29% (8.64 USD)
By Equity:
58.86% (1 324.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDm 11572
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDm 2.8K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDm 2.8M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3.07 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6413
Maximum consecutive losses: 13
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 824.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FirewoodFX-Main" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Money Management for Gold Quant

https://secure.firewoodfx.com/client/register?ib=1380022939

Contract Specification for Gold: 

Spread: Floating

Contract Size: 10

Swap: 0

*Please always follow equity with, lot size and contract spec


Average rating:
scoops
166
scoops 2024.07.16 18:33 
 

I just subscribed, I like how you trade, thanks

2025.11.10 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.02 06:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.24 11:07
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 05:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.15 08:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 09:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.20 02:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 10:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 09:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 08:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 06:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.13 03:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.13 07:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.08 02:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.05.02 10:50
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.04.29 17:44
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.01 06:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.01 05:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.01 04:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.03.20 15:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Smart Gold Gramasi 2939
30 USD per month
225%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
207
100%
11 572
99%
100%
245.84
0.25
USD
59%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.