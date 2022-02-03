The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Strategy looks for the right time to enter an up or down trend based on technical analysis, but fundamental analysis is used to limit capital exposure to risky situations. Trading is conducted through expert advisors that are constantly monitored. Recommended minimun leverage: 1:200.