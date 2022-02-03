SignalsSections
Ricardo Andres Eraso Agreda

PantherFx

Ricardo Andres Eraso Agreda
0 reviews
Reliability
226 weeks
1 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2021 2 097%
Pepperstone-Edge02
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
7 247
Profit Trades:
4 432 (61.15%)
Loss Trades:
2 815 (38.84%)
Best trade:
7 826.40 USD
Worst trade:
-4 758.48 USD
Gross Profit:
541 306.55 USD (958 823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-336 602.48 USD (1 503 532 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (9.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 292.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
67.70%
Max deposit load:
83.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
22.14
Long Trades:
4 081 (56.31%)
Short Trades:
3 166 (43.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
28.25 USD
Average Profit:
122.14 USD
Average Loss:
-119.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 247.68 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.12%
Annual Forecast:
134.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
9 247.68 USD (5.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.86% (5 533.58 USD)
By Equity:
54.82% (4 824.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3487
EURAUD 548
AUDUSD 507
EURUSD 469
GBPUSD 459
AUDCAD 336
USDCHF 300
GBPJPY 285
EURJPY 209
USDJPY 196
EURCAD 172
EURGBP 151
USDCAD 124
XAGUSD 4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 169K
EURAUD 947
AUDUSD -2.6K
EURUSD 14K
GBPUSD 8.4K
AUDCAD 1.7K
USDCHF 755
GBPJPY 3.1K
EURJPY 76
USDJPY 2.8K
EURCAD 1.6K
EURGBP 2.2K
USDCAD 2.1K
XAGUSD 261
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -34K
EURAUD -80K
AUDUSD -205K
EURUSD 6.6K
GBPUSD -7.7K
AUDCAD -27K
USDCHF -7.9K
GBPJPY -17K
EURJPY -169K
USDJPY -6.2K
EURCAD -3.3K
EURGBP 430
USDCAD 7.5K
XAGUSD 153
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7 826.40 USD
Worst trade: -4 758 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.58 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 14
0.00 × 1
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 12
TurnkeyFX-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.00 × 44
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.00 × 5
XtreamMarkets-Real2
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live1
0.00 × 18
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-03
0.00 × 13
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 16
XMGlobal-Real 18
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.03 × 1383
AtlanticPearl-Demo
0.11 × 1204
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.12 × 163
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.14 × 1263
ICMarkets-Live16
0.15 × 13
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.23 × 280
ICMarkets-Live12
0.23 × 633
Pepperstone-Edge08
0.27 × 3025
ICMarkets-Live04
0.28 × 126
183 more...
Strategy looks for the right time to enter an up or down trend based on technical analysis, but fundamental analysis is used to limit capital exposure to risky situations. Trading is conducted through expert advisors that are constantly monitored. Recommended minimun leverage: 1:200.
No reviews
2025.02.03 19:25
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.03 17:14
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.03 16:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.02.02 22:57
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.17 15:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.17 13:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 06:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 03:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 02:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 01:45
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.15 00:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 19:22
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 17:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 16:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 11:20
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 07:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 05:58
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 03:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.01.14 02:47
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
