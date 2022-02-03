- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
7 247
Profit Trades:
4 432 (61.15%)
Loss Trades:
2 815 (38.84%)
Best trade:
7 826.40 USD
Worst trade:
-4 758.48 USD
Gross Profit:
541 306.55 USD (958 823 pips)
Gross Loss:
-336 602.48 USD (1 503 532 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (9.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 292.32 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
67.70%
Max deposit load:
83.00%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
42
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
22.14
Long Trades:
4 081 (56.31%)
Short Trades:
3 166 (43.69%)
Profit Factor:
1.61
Expected Payoff:
28.25 USD
Average Profit:
122.14 USD
Average Loss:
-119.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1.58 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-9 247.68 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
11.12%
Annual Forecast:
134.97%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.12 USD
Maximal:
9 247.68 USD (5.58%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.86% (5 533.58 USD)
By Equity:
54.82% (4 824.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3487
|EURAUD
|548
|AUDUSD
|507
|EURUSD
|469
|GBPUSD
|459
|AUDCAD
|336
|USDCHF
|300
|GBPJPY
|285
|EURJPY
|209
|USDJPY
|196
|EURCAD
|172
|EURGBP
|151
|USDCAD
|124
|XAGUSD
|4
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|169K
|EURAUD
|947
|AUDUSD
|-2.6K
|EURUSD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|8.4K
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|USDCHF
|755
|GBPJPY
|3.1K
|EURJPY
|76
|USDJPY
|2.8K
|EURCAD
|1.6K
|EURGBP
|2.2K
|USDCAD
|2.1K
|XAGUSD
|261
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-34K
|EURAUD
|-80K
|AUDUSD
|-205K
|EURUSD
|6.6K
|GBPUSD
|-7.7K
|AUDCAD
|-27K
|USDCHF
|-7.9K
|GBPJPY
|-17K
|EURJPY
|-169K
|USDJPY
|-6.2K
|EURCAD
|-3.3K
|EURGBP
|430
|USDCAD
|7.5K
|XAGUSD
|153
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +7 826.40 USD
Worst trade: -4 758 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +9.34 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.58 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-Edge02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 14
|0.00 × 1
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
TurnkeyFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.00 × 44
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.00 × 5
|
XtreamMarkets-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live1
|0.00 × 18
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-03
|0.00 × 13
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 16
|
XMGlobal-Real 18
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.03 × 1383
|
AtlanticPearl-Demo
|0.11 × 1204
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.12 × 163
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.14 × 1263
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|0.15 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.23 × 280
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.23 × 633
|
Pepperstone-Edge08
|0.27 × 3025
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.28 × 126
Strategy looks for the right time to enter an up or down trend based on technical analysis, but fundamental analysis is used to limit capital exposure to risky situations. Trading is conducted through expert advisors that are constantly monitored. Recommended minimun leverage: 1:200.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
2 097%
1
0
USD
USD
208K
USD
USD
226
99%
7 247
61%
68%
1.60
28.25
USD
USD
55%
1:200