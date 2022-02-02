SignalsSections
Ardiansyah Djubaili

MGHv2

Ardiansyah Djubaili
0 reviews
209 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2021 -50%
Monex-Server2
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 783
Profit Trades:
2 331 (61.61%)
Loss Trades:
1 452 (38.38%)
Best trade:
18 358.50 USD
Worst trade:
-14 549.40 USD
Gross Profit:
407 904.87 USD (3 707 280 pips)
Gross Loss:
-375 598.95 USD (2 764 816 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
36 (3 980.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
25 101.60 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
94.96%
Max deposit load:
137.14%
Latest trade:
12 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.43
Long Trades:
1 420 (37.54%)
Short Trades:
2 363 (62.46%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
8.54 USD
Average Profit:
174.99 USD
Average Loss:
-258.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-8 306.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43 723.80 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-10.25%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
75 901.00 USD (77.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.97% (75 433.10 USD)
By Equity:
95.78% (41 943.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDb 982
DJ.p 977
HK.p 812
NQ.p 608
NK.p 401
GBPUSDb 2
SP.p 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDb 9.7K
DJ.p 27K
HK.p -34K
NQ.p 27K
NK.p 2.4K
GBPUSDb 176
SP.p -52
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDb -2K
DJ.p 57K
HK.p -20K
NQ.p 928K
NK.p -20K
GBPUSDb 661
SP.p -1K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18 358.50 USD
Worst trade: -14 549 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 980.50 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -8 306.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Monex-Server2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.18 08:35
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 14:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 17:50
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.11 15:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 17:43
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 16:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 13:19
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 11:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 09:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.09 16:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 16:50
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 15:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 14:17
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 03:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.05 01:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.04 23:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 21:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.02 10:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.24 13:29
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
