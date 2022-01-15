SignalsSections
Guillaume Duportal

Darwin Evolution TURBO MT4

Guillaume Duportal
0 reviews
Reliability
208 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2022 303%
ThinkMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
456
Profit Trades:
378 (82.89%)
Loss Trades:
78 (17.11%)
Best trade:
135.15 EUR
Worst trade:
-293.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 340.28 EUR (92 577 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 463.67 EUR (35 686 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (658.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
658.43 EUR (75)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
29.28%
Max deposit load:
28.61%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.73
Long Trades:
226 (49.56%)
Short Trades:
230 (50.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
4.12 EUR
Average Profit:
8.84 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.77 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-56.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-327.23 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Annual Forecast:
38.98%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.62 EUR
Maximal:
327.23 EUR (13.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.14% (224.63 EUR)
By Equity:
67.01% (791.21 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDUSDx 57
AUDCHFx 41
EURJPYx 34
AUDUSDx 31
AUDJPYx 25
GBPJPYx 23
CHFJPYx 23
NZDJPYx 21
CADJPYx 20
NZDCHFx 20
EURUSDx 18
GBPUSDx 17
EURAUDx 16
EURGBPx 14
USDJPYx 14
GBPAUDx 12
NZDCADx 11
EURCHFx 11
CADCHFx 10
USDCHFx 8
EURNZDx 6
EURCADx 6
GBPCADx 6
GBPNZDx 5
GBPCHFx 5
USDCADx 1
AUDNZDx 1
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDUSDx 383
AUDCHFx 262
EURJPYx 81
AUDUSDx 186
AUDJPYx 126
GBPJPYx 106
CHFJPYx 85
NZDJPYx 125
CADJPYx 76
NZDCHFx 78
EURUSDx 71
GBPUSDx 90
EURAUDx 47
EURGBPx 44
USDJPYx 74
GBPAUDx 45
NZDCADx 36
EURCHFx -42
CADCHFx 60
USDCHFx 24
EURNZDx 39
EURCADx 15
GBPCADx 33
GBPNZDx 27
GBPCHFx 57
USDCADx 13
AUDNZDx 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDUSDx 7.2K
AUDCHFx 4.4K
EURJPYx 1.2K
AUDUSDx 4.3K
AUDJPYx 4K
GBPJPYx 4.5K
CHFJPYx 2.3K
NZDJPYx 3.5K
CADJPYx 2.6K
NZDCHFx 1.7K
EURUSDx 2.3K
GBPUSDx 2K
EURAUDx 2K
EURGBPx 2.5K
USDJPYx 2K
GBPAUDx 1.9K
NZDCADx 1.8K
EURCHFx -1.2K
CADCHFx 1.2K
USDCHFx 576
EURNZDx 1.2K
EURCADx 677
GBPCADx 1K
GBPNZDx 1.7K
GBPCHFx 912
USDCADx 778
AUDNZDx 102
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +135.15 EUR
Worst trade: -294 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 75
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +658.43 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.31 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ThinkMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

The loss on this signal in March is due to an error in the adjustment ....
I forgot to remove a 5% stop lose from the account, so when we had 5% of DD all the positions were closed .... resulting in the loss of 2.5% that we had made.

This explains why the account is at -2.5% in March, because we had +2.5%.

In no case is that a problem with EA, just a human error :)
No reviews
2026.01.07 10:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.26 11:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.02 11:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 08:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.25 19:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 21:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.23 10:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.16 09:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.05 18:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.18 17:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 15:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.29 14:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.21 13:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.08 13:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.01 09:00
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.10 07:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.02 13:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.23 13:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
