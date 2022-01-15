- Growth
Trades:
456
Profit Trades:
378 (82.89%)
Loss Trades:
78 (17.11%)
Best trade:
135.15 EUR
Worst trade:
-293.79 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 340.28 EUR (92 577 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 463.67 EUR (35 686 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (658.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
658.43 EUR (75)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
29.28%
Max deposit load:
28.61%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
5.73
Long Trades:
226 (49.56%)
Short Trades:
230 (50.44%)
Profit Factor:
2.28
Expected Payoff:
4.12 EUR
Average Profit:
8.84 EUR
Average Loss:
-18.77 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-56.31 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-327.23 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
3.21%
Annual Forecast:
38.98%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.62 EUR
Maximal:
327.23 EUR (13.01%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.14% (224.63 EUR)
By Equity:
67.01% (791.21 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDUSDx
|57
|AUDCHFx
|41
|EURJPYx
|34
|AUDUSDx
|31
|AUDJPYx
|25
|GBPJPYx
|23
|CHFJPYx
|23
|NZDJPYx
|21
|CADJPYx
|20
|NZDCHFx
|20
|EURUSDx
|18
|GBPUSDx
|17
|EURAUDx
|16
|EURGBPx
|14
|USDJPYx
|14
|GBPAUDx
|12
|NZDCADx
|11
|EURCHFx
|11
|CADCHFx
|10
|USDCHFx
|8
|EURNZDx
|6
|EURCADx
|6
|GBPCADx
|6
|GBPNZDx
|5
|GBPCHFx
|5
|USDCADx
|1
|AUDNZDx
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDUSDx
|383
|AUDCHFx
|262
|EURJPYx
|81
|AUDUSDx
|186
|AUDJPYx
|126
|GBPJPYx
|106
|CHFJPYx
|85
|NZDJPYx
|125
|CADJPYx
|76
|NZDCHFx
|78
|EURUSDx
|71
|GBPUSDx
|90
|EURAUDx
|47
|EURGBPx
|44
|USDJPYx
|74
|GBPAUDx
|45
|NZDCADx
|36
|EURCHFx
|-42
|CADCHFx
|60
|USDCHFx
|24
|EURNZDx
|39
|EURCADx
|15
|GBPCADx
|33
|GBPNZDx
|27
|GBPCHFx
|57
|USDCADx
|13
|AUDNZDx
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDUSDx
|7.2K
|AUDCHFx
|4.4K
|EURJPYx
|1.2K
|AUDUSDx
|4.3K
|AUDJPYx
|4K
|GBPJPYx
|4.5K
|CHFJPYx
|2.3K
|NZDJPYx
|3.5K
|CADJPYx
|2.6K
|NZDCHFx
|1.7K
|EURUSDx
|2.3K
|GBPUSDx
|2K
|EURAUDx
|2K
|EURGBPx
|2.5K
|USDJPYx
|2K
|GBPAUDx
|1.9K
|NZDCADx
|1.8K
|EURCHFx
|-1.2K
|CADCHFx
|1.2K
|USDCHFx
|576
|EURNZDx
|1.2K
|EURCADx
|677
|GBPCADx
|1K
|GBPNZDx
|1.7K
|GBPCHFx
|912
|USDCADx
|778
|AUDNZDx
|102
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +135.15 EUR
Worst trade: -294 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 75
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +658.43 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.31 EUR
The loss on this signal in March is due to an error in the adjustment ....
I forgot to remove a 5% stop lose from the account, so when we had 5% of DD all the positions were closed .... resulting in the loss of 2.5% that we had made.
This explains why the account is at -2.5% in March, because we had +2.5%.
In no case is that a problem with EA, just a human error :)
I forgot to remove a 5% stop lose from the account, so when we had 5% of DD all the positions were closed .... resulting in the loss of 2.5% that we had made.
This explains why the account is at -2.5% in March, because we had +2.5%.
In no case is that a problem with EA, just a human error :)
