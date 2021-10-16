- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 823
Profit Trades:
1 134 (62.20%)
Loss Trades:
689 (37.79%)
Best trade:
545.00 USD
Worst trade:
-419.00 USD
Gross Profit:
16 755.56 USD (242 024 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 278.90 USD (187 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 162.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 033.33 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
61.25%
Max deposit load:
110.88%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.25
Long Trades:
855 (46.90%)
Short Trades:
968 (53.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
4.65 USD
Average Profit:
14.78 USD
Average Loss:
-12.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 992.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 992.40 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
6.90%
Annual Forecast:
86.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
787.79 USD
Maximal:
1 992.40 USD (97.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.22% (1 797.07 USD)
By Equity:
85.87% (2 692.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDUSDmicro
|1819
|GOLDmicro
|3
|USDJPYmicro
|1
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDUSDmicro
|8.5K
|GOLDmicro
|2
|USDJPYmicro
|0
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDUSDmicro
|52K
|GOLDmicro
|1.9K
|USDJPYmicro
|661
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +545.00 USD
Worst trade: -419 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 162.17 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 992.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
