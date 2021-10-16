SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / NS eP v3 13250304
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS eP v3 13250304

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 reviews
Reliability
222 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 933%
XMGlobal-Real 5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 823
Profit Trades:
1 134 (62.20%)
Loss Trades:
689 (37.79%)
Best trade:
545.00 USD
Worst trade:
-419.00 USD
Gross Profit:
16 755.56 USD (242 024 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 278.90 USD (187 876 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (2 162.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 033.33 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
61.25%
Max deposit load:
110.88%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.25
Long Trades:
855 (46.90%)
Short Trades:
968 (53.10%)
Profit Factor:
2.02
Expected Payoff:
4.65 USD
Average Profit:
14.78 USD
Average Loss:
-12.02 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-1 992.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 992.40 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
6.90%
Annual Forecast:
86.95%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
787.79 USD
Maximal:
1 992.40 USD (97.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.22% (1 797.07 USD)
By Equity:
85.87% (2 692.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDUSDmicro 1819
GOLDmicro 3
USDJPYmicro 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDUSDmicro 8.5K
GOLDmicro 2
USDJPYmicro 0
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDUSDmicro 52K
GOLDmicro 1.9K
USDJPYmicro 661
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data


No reviews
