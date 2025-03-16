Currencies / ZGN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ZGN: Ermenegildo Zegna N.V
9.32 USD 0.08 (0.85%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZGN exchange rate has changed by -0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.21 and at a high of 9.34.
Follow Ermenegildo Zegna N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZGN News
- JPMorgan sees ’material upside’ for 2 European luxury stocks, starts at Buy
- JPMorgan initiates Ermenegildo Zegna stock with Overweight rating, $11 target
- Ermenegildo Zegna stock price target raised to $10 by TD Cowen
- Zegna Profit Jumps 53% in Q2 2025
- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Ermenegildo Zegna NV beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ZGN)
- TD Cowen highlights 5 retail turnaround stories amid shifting consumer behavior
- Ermenegildo Zegna: Core Brand Resilience And Temasek Investment, This Is A Buy (NYSE:ZGN)
- H1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Slide Deck (NYSE:ZGN)
- Thom Browne CEO Bazan to step down, Sam Lobban named successor
- Temasek Drops $220M on Zegna -- A Luxury Power Move You Didn't See Coming
- Temasek to acquire 10% stake in Ermenegildo Zegna for $126.4m
- Zegna stock rises after Temasek reportedly builds 10% stake
- BofA expects this stock to be the "fastest-growing" name in ailing luxury sector
- Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on June 26, 2025
- Ermenegildo Zegna Group Announces Publication of the Convocation Notice for Its 2025 Annual General Meeting
- Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKEX)
- Prada brings Versace home to create Italian luxury contender
- Ermenegildo Zegna Stock: Sales Acceleration, Supportive 2027 Target (NYSE:ZGN)
- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ZGN)
- Ermenegildo Zegna's DTC Transformation: A Painful But Promising Transition (NYSE:ZGN)
- Which European luxury stocks are most at risk from weaker U.S. consumer sentiment?
Daily Range
9.21 9.34
Year Range
6.10 9.84
- Previous Close
- 9.40
- Open
- 9.31
- Bid
- 9.32
- Ask
- 9.62
- Low
- 9.21
- High
- 9.34
- Volume
- 616
- Daily Change
- -0.85%
- Month Change
- 11.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.46%
- Year Change
- -4.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%