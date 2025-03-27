QuotazioniSezioni
ZGN: Ermenegildo Zegna N.V

9.50 USD 0.17 (1.76%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZGN ha avuto una variazione del -1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.46 e ad un massimo di 9.71.

Segui le dinamiche di Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
9.46 9.71
Intervallo Annuale
6.10 9.84
Chiusura Precedente
9.67
Apertura
9.71
Bid
9.50
Ask
9.80
Minimo
9.46
Massimo
9.71
Volume
645
Variazione giornaliera
-1.76%
Variazione Mensile
13.64%
Variazione Semestrale
28.90%
Variazione Annuale
-2.96%
20 settembre, sabato