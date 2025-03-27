Valute / ZGN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
ZGN: Ermenegildo Zegna N.V
9.50 USD 0.17 (1.76%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZGN ha avuto una variazione del -1.76% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 9.46 e ad un massimo di 9.71.
Segui le dinamiche di Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ZGN News
- JPMorgan vede "potenziale significativo" per 2 titoli del lusso europeo, inizia con Buy
- JPMorgan sees ’material upside’ for 2 European luxury stocks, starts at Buy
- JPMorgan avvia la copertura di Ermenegildo Zegna con rating Overweight e target di $11
- JPMorgan initiates Ermenegildo Zegna stock with Overweight rating, $11 target
- Ermenegildo Zegna stock price target raised to $10 by TD Cowen
- Zegna Profit Jumps 53% in Q2 2025
- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Ermenegildo Zegna NV beats Q2 2025 EPS forecast
- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ZGN)
- TD Cowen highlights 5 retail turnaround stories amid shifting consumer behavior
- Ermenegildo Zegna: Core Brand Resilience And Temasek Investment, This Is A Buy (NYSE:ZGN)
- H1 2025 Sales/ Trading Statement Slide Deck (NYSE:ZGN)
- Thom Browne CEO Bazan to step down, Sam Lobban named successor
- Temasek Drops $220M on Zegna -- A Luxury Power Move You Didn't See Coming
- Temasek to acquire 10% stake in Ermenegildo Zegna for $126.4m
- Zegna stock rises after Temasek reportedly builds 10% stake
- BofA expects this stock to be the "fastest-growing" name in ailing luxury sector
- Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports Voting Results of the Annual General Meeting Held on June 26, 2025
- Ermenegildo Zegna Group Announces Publication of the Convocation Notice for Its 2025 Annual General Meeting
- Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (OAKEX)
- Prada brings Versace home to create Italian luxury contender
- Ermenegildo Zegna Stock: Sales Acceleration, Supportive 2027 Target (NYSE:ZGN)
- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ZGN)
Intervallo Giornaliero
9.46 9.71
Intervallo Annuale
6.10 9.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.67
- Apertura
- 9.71
- Bid
- 9.50
- Ask
- 9.80
- Minimo
- 9.46
- Massimo
- 9.71
- Volume
- 645
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.76%
- Variazione Mensile
- 13.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.96%
20 settembre, sabato