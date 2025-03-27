QuotesSections
ZEPP: Zepp Health Corporation American Depositary Shares

46.31 USD 1.93 (4.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ZEPP exchange rate has changed by -4.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.31 and at a high of 48.49.

Follow Zepp Health Corporation American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
43.31 48.49
Year Range
2.13 55.99
Previous Close
48.24
Open
48.46
Bid
46.31
Ask
46.61
Low
43.31
High
48.49
Volume
600
Daily Change
-4.00%
Month Change
10.03%
6 Months Change
1464.53%
Year Change
989.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%