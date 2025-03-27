Currencies / ZEPP
ZEPP: Zepp Health Corporation American Depositary Shares
46.31 USD 1.93 (4.00%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ZEPP exchange rate has changed by -4.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.31 and at a high of 48.49.
Follow Zepp Health Corporation American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ZEPP News
Daily Range
43.31 48.49
Year Range
2.13 55.99
- Previous Close
- 48.24
- Open
- 48.46
- Bid
- 46.31
- Ask
- 46.61
- Low
- 43.31
- High
- 48.49
- Volume
- 600
- Daily Change
- -4.00%
- Month Change
- 10.03%
- 6 Months Change
- 1464.53%
- Year Change
- 989.65%
