ZEPP: Zepp Health Corporation American Depositary Shares
47.24 USD 1.11 (2.41%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ZEPP ha avuto una variazione del 2.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.02 e ad un massimo di 48.00.
Segui le dinamiche di Zepp Health Corporation American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.02 48.00
Intervallo Annuale
2.13 55.99
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46.13
- Apertura
- 46.59
- Bid
- 47.24
- Ask
- 47.54
- Minimo
- 46.02
- Massimo
- 48.00
- Volume
- 464
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.41%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.24%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1495.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1011.53%
20 settembre, sabato