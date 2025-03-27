QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ZEPP
ZEPP: Zepp Health Corporation American Depositary Shares

47.24 USD 1.11 (2.41%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ZEPP ha avuto una variazione del 2.41% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.02 e ad un massimo di 48.00.

Segui le dinamiche di Zepp Health Corporation American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.02 48.00
Intervallo Annuale
2.13 55.99
Chiusura Precedente
46.13
Apertura
46.59
Bid
47.24
Ask
47.54
Minimo
46.02
Massimo
48.00
Volume
464
Variazione giornaliera
2.41%
Variazione Mensile
12.24%
Variazione Semestrale
1495.95%
Variazione Annuale
1011.53%
