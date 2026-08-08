- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
YEAR: AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF
YEAR exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.22 and at a high of 50.25.
Follow AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Trading Applications for YEAR
Frequently Asked Questions
What is YEAR stock price today?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock is priced at 50.23 today. It trades within 50.22 - 50.25, yesterday's close was 50.20, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of YEAR shows these updates.
Does AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF is currently valued at 50.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.67% and USD. View the chart live to track YEAR movements.
How to buy YEAR stock?
You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.23. Orders are usually placed near 50.23 or 50.53, while 78 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow YEAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into YEAR stock?
Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.16 - 50.66 and current price 50.23. Many compare 0.12% and -0.48% before placing orders at 50.23 or 50.53. Explore the YEAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the past year was 50.66. Within 50.16 - 50.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) over the year was 50.16. Comparing it with the current 50.23 and 50.16 - 50.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YEAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did YEAR stock split?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.20, and -0.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.20
- Open
- 50.24
- Bid
- 50.23
- Ask
- 50.53
- Low
- 50.22
- High
- 50.25
- Volume
- 78
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.48%
- Year Change
- -0.67%