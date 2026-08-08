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YEAR: AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF

50.23 USD 0.03 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

YEAR exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.22 and at a high of 50.25.

Follow AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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Trading Applications for YEAR

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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Gold Expansion
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20 YEAR backtest. Versatile XAUUSD Trend Pattern. Unique Expert Advisor built on a custom indicator adaptation and Session-based trend window. This has two Risk-Reward settings, proving the power of the opening signal. IMPORTANT!  Contact me after downloading for instructions and a free bonus The Strategy Gold Expansion uses a custom variation of the Average Directional Index, trades Buys AND Sells (unlike other 'Buy Only' Gold EAs), accompanied by trading session window to accurately follow tr
PerfomanceDashboard
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PerformanceDashboard — Advanced Trade Analytics for MT5 PerformanceDashboard is a lightweight indicator designed to analyze trading performance directly from your MetaTrader 5 account history. It allows you to evaluate multiple Expert Advisors (EAs) simultaneously using Magic Numbers, providing clear and structured insights into your trading results. USER GUIDE Key Features Multi-Strategy Analysis Automatic Magic Number detection Manual Magic Number input EA identification from trade and order
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Gold Escavator Trading Bot
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4.5 (2)
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GOLD ESCAVATOR TRADING BOT NB: PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS PROJECT WAS TAKEN DOWN A YEAR AGO DUE TO THE FEAR THAT IT MIGHT BE OVERFITTED. I WILL WORK ON IT TO RESTORE. MEANWHILE USE THE US30 TRADE BOT OR ACCOUNT FLIPPER BOTS WHICH ARE ALL FREE IN 2025. THANK YOU A trading bot for XAUUSD. Lotsize is calculated by  multiplying the lot factor by each 100 USD on account.  You can adjust your risk level from 1 to 4 to suit your needs; Advisable to use account sizes of USD 200 and above. Account types: H
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HFT Gold Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
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PROP TRADING AND REAL ACCOUNTS.   OPTIMIZE ON MONTHLY OR YEAR BEFORE TEST AND USE FOR BEST INPUTS. PLEASE READ AND UNDERSTAND YOU MUST OPTIMIZE BEFORE TEST, PURCHSE AND USE.  RANGES CHANGE, THERE IS NO ONE SET IN TRADING.  AGREE THAT IT WORKS FOR YOU BEFORE BUYING . HFT Gold Scalper trades XAU/USD  and is a higher frequency trading as much as possible.  During the test it performed 6400 deals in 2022 in 11 months so it actively trades.  The biggest request and complaint is that an EA doesn't tr
GLoad OnlyMaster
Stefano Padovano
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DO THE BACKTEST YOU WILL UNDERSTAND THE POTENTIAL OF THIS EA. EURUSD - GBPUSD PAIRS ( FROM + OF ONE YEAR BETWEEN DEMO AND REAL WITH TWO ACTIVE PAIRS TOGETHER EURUSD - GBPUSD )  BACKTEST EVERY REAL TICK  $1500 time frame M5 lot 0.02 max dd $660 profit 5%-8% monthly    $3000 time frame M5 lot 0.03 max dd $995 profit 8%-15% monthly    FROM 3000 AND UP Backtest for DD  EURUSD /GBPUSD ALL PAIRS LOW SPREAD. VPS AND ECN/STANDARD STP BROKERS ARE RECOMMENDED The EA will open two COUNT TRADES right aw
Araya Gold Counter Attack v1
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The "Counter Attack" Strategy: Your Edge in the Gold Market The core algorithm is designed to identify when a strong trend in Gold is becoming exhausted. Instead of chasing the move, it patiently waits for its moment to   launch a precision counter-offensive , aiming to capture profits from the subsequent reversal. Key Features & Powerful Advantages: XAUUSD-Specialized Algorithm:   Exclusively optimized for Gold's unique volatility, correlation, and trading sessions. This is   precision enginee

Frequently Asked Questions

What is YEAR stock price today?

AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock is priced at 50.23 today. It trades within 50.22 - 50.25, yesterday's close was 50.20, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of YEAR shows these updates.

Does AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock pay dividends?

AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF is currently valued at 50.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.67% and USD. View the chart live to track YEAR movements.

How to buy YEAR stock?

You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.23. Orders are usually placed near 50.23 or 50.53, while 78 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow YEAR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into YEAR stock?

Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.16 - 50.66 and current price 50.23. Many compare 0.12% and -0.48% before placing orders at 50.23 or 50.53. Explore the YEAR price chart live with daily changes.

What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the past year was 50.66. Within 50.16 - 50.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.20 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF performance using the live chart.

What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) over the year was 50.16. Comparing it with the current 50.23 and 50.16 - 50.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch YEAR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did YEAR stock split?

AB Active ETFs Inc AB Ultra Short Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.20, and -0.67% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.22 50.25
Year Range
50.16 50.66
Previous Close
50.20
Open
50.24
Bid
50.23
Ask
50.53
Low
50.22
High
50.25
Volume
78
Daily Change
0.06%
Month Change
0.12%
6 Months Change
-0.48%
Year Change
-0.67%
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