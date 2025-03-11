Currencies / YALA
YALA: Yalla Group Limited American Depositary Shares, each representi
7.69 USD 0.04 (0.52%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
YALA exchange rate has changed by 0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.64 and at a high of 7.77.
Follow Yalla Group Limited American Depositary Shares, each representi dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
YALA News
Daily Range
7.64 7.77
Year Range
3.82 8.42
- Previous Close
- 7.65
- Open
- 7.66
- Bid
- 7.69
- Ask
- 7.99
- Low
- 7.64
- High
- 7.77
- Volume
- 410
- Daily Change
- 0.52%
- Month Change
- -0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 46.76%
- Year Change
- 69.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%