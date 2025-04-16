- Overview
XT: iShares Exponential Technologies ETF
XT exchange rate has changed by -1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.26 and at a high of 74.07.
Follow iShares Exponential Technologies ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XT stock price today?
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock is priced at 73.26 today. It trades within 73.26 - 74.07, yesterday's close was 74.06, and trading volume reached 78. The live price chart of XT shows these updates.
Does iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF is currently valued at 73.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.98% and USD. View the chart live to track XT movements.
How to buy XT stock?
You can buy iShares Exponential Technologies ETF shares at the current price of 73.26. Orders are usually placed near 73.26 or 73.56, while 78 and -1.07% show market activity. Follow XT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XT stock?
Investing in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.01 - 74.46 and current price 73.26. Many compare 1.82% and 25.88% before placing orders at 73.26 or 73.56. Explore the XT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the past year was 74.46. Within 49.01 - 74.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 74.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Exponential Technologies ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) over the year was 49.01. Comparing it with the current 73.26 and 49.01 - 74.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XT stock split?
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 74.06, and 23.98% after corporate actions.
