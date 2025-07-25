QuotesSections
XSVM: Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

56.82 USD 0.35 (0.62%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XSVM exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.67 and at a high of 56.83.

Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is XSVM stock price today?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock is priced at 56.82 today. It trades within 56.67 - 56.83, yesterday's close was 56.47, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of XSVM shows these updates.

Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF is currently valued at 56.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.30% and USD. View the chart live to track XSVM movements.

How to buy XSVM stock?

You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 56.82. Orders are usually placed near 56.82 or 57.12, while 6 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow XSVM updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into XSVM stock?

Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.30 - 61.39 and current price 56.82. Many compare 1.30% and 17.08% before placing orders at 56.82 or 57.12. Explore the XSVM price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the past year was 61.39. Within 43.30 - 61.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) over the year was 43.30. Comparing it with the current 56.82 and 43.30 - 61.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XSVM moves on the chart live for more details.

When did XSVM stock split?

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.47, and 5.30% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
56.67 56.83
Year Range
43.30 61.39
Previous Close
56.47
Open
56.67
Bid
56.82
Ask
57.12
Low
56.67
High
56.83
Volume
6
Daily Change
0.62%
Month Change
1.30%
6 Months Change
17.08%
Year Change
5.30%
