- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XSVM: Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF
XSVM exchange rate has changed by 0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.67 and at a high of 56.83.
Follow Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XSVM News
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Seasonal Weakness And A Stretch For Risk
- The Fed Finally Cuts Rates: Why Small Caps Are Suddenly Soaring
- Small Cap Investing: Act On Active, Pass On Passive
- Dow Jonesing For Lithium
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- The Life Of A Fed Chair
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Equities Broaden Out, At Last
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Will Small-Cap ETFs be Able to Sustain the New-Found Optimism?
- How Much Riskier Is The Russell 2000 Vs. The S&P 500?
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- How To Make Small-Cap Investing Less Risky
- The Appeal Of Small-Cap Stocks
- Long-Term Views From A Small-Cap Lens
- Small-Cap Equities: What Could Fuel A Sustainable Rally?
- Weekly Market Pulse: Big Rate Cuts? Not Right Now (null:SPX)
- Mega-Cap Crowding Steers Managers To Japan, Europe
- Should Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Small-Cap ETFs Outperform on Inflation Data
- From Forecasts To Facts: Revisiting 2025’s Investment Themes
- Small-Cap ETFs Rally in July: Will the Momentum Continue?
- Google Giveth, Tesla Taketh Away
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XSVM stock price today?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock is priced at 56.82 today. It trades within 56.67 - 56.83, yesterday's close was 56.47, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of XSVM shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF is currently valued at 56.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.30% and USD. View the chart live to track XSVM movements.
How to buy XSVM stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 56.82. Orders are usually placed near 56.82 or 57.12, while 6 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow XSVM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XSVM stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.30 - 61.39 and current price 56.82. Many compare 1.30% and 17.08% before placing orders at 56.82 or 57.12. Explore the XSVM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the past year was 61.39. Within 43.30 - 61.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) over the year was 43.30. Comparing it with the current 56.82 and 43.30 - 61.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XSVM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XSVM stock split?
Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.47, and 5.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.47
- Open
- 56.67
- Bid
- 56.82
- Ask
- 57.12
- Low
- 56.67
- High
- 56.83
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.62%
- Month Change
- 1.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.08%
- Year Change
- 5.30%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 10.7
- Fcst
- -13.1
- Prev
- -8.7
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev