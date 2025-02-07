Currencies / XPRO
XPRO: Expro Group Holdings N.V
12.25 USD 0.10 (0.82%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XPRO exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.10 and at a high of 12.46.
Follow Expro Group Holdings N.V dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
XPRO News
Daily Range
12.10 12.46
Year Range
6.70 18.06
- Previous Close
- 12.15
- Open
- 12.18
- Bid
- 12.25
- Ask
- 12.55
- Low
- 12.10
- High
- 12.46
- Volume
- 2.239 K
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- -0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.49%
- Year Change
- -28.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%