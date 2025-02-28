Currencies / XNCR
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XNCR: Xencor Inc
8.62 USD 0.13 (1.53%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
XNCR exchange rate has changed by 1.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.51 and at a high of 8.84.
Follow Xencor Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XNCR News
- Xencor at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Advances in Biotech
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/3/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals closes $15 million IPO on NASDAQ
- Xencor Inc earnings beat by $0.31, revenue topped estimates
- Xencor (XNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Xencor appoints biotech veteran Raymond Deshaies to board of directors
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Spyre Therapeutics: Positive Anti-TL1A Data Brings 2 Program Pathways Forward (SYRE)
- Xencor director Montgomery sells shares worth $20,422
- Xencor director Gustafson sells shares worth $27,595
- Sixth Street-backed Caris Life Sciences targets $5.3 billion valuation in US IPO
- Xencor, Inc.: No Major Near Term Catalysts (NASDAQ:XNCR)
- Under The Microscope: Looking For Opportunity Among Healthcare's Underperformers
Daily Range
8.51 8.84
Year Range
7.13 27.24
- Previous Close
- 8.49
- Open
- 8.52
- Bid
- 8.62
- Ask
- 8.92
- Low
- 8.51
- High
- 8.84
- Volume
- 1.900 K
- Daily Change
- 1.53%
- Month Change
- 5.90%
- 6 Months Change
- -18.14%
- Year Change
- -56.86%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%