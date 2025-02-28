시세섹션
통화 / XNCR
주식로 돌아가기

XNCR: Xencor Inc

10.29 USD 0.26 (2.59%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

XNCR 환율이 오늘 2.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.80이고 고가는 10.41이었습니다.

Xencor Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

XNCR News

일일 변동 비율
9.80 10.41
년간 변동
7.13 27.24
이전 종가
10.03
시가
10.10
Bid
10.29
Ask
10.59
저가
9.80
고가
10.41
볼륨
5.319 K
일일 변동
2.59%
월 변동
26.41%
6개월 변동
-2.28%
년간 변동율
-48.50%
20 9월, 토요일