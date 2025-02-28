통화 / XNCR
XNCR: Xencor Inc
10.29 USD 0.26 (2.59%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
XNCR 환율이 오늘 2.59%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 9.80이고 고가는 10.41이었습니다.
Xencor Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
XNCR News
- Xencor: Bispecific Antibody Program Takes Shape With Q4 2025 Data Release (NASDAQ:XNCR)
- Strength Seen in Xencor (XNCR): Can Its 7.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?
- 바클레이즈, Xencor에 ’비중 축소’ 의견 제시... 파이프라인 우려
- Barclays initiates Xencor stock with Underweight rating on pipeline concerns
- Barclays backs biotech with fresh calls on oncology and immunology stocks
- ALX Oncology任命董事会成员Klencke为临时首席医疗官
- ALX Oncology, 클렌케 이사, 임시 CMO로 임명
- Xencor at Wells Fargo Conference: Strategic Advances in Biotech
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 9/3/2025, According to Top Analysts - TipRanks.com
- Curanex Pharmaceuticals closes $15 million IPO on NASDAQ
- Xencor Inc earnings beat by $0.31, revenue topped estimates
- Xencor (XNCR) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Xencor appoints biotech veteran Raymond Deshaies to board of directors
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Spyre Therapeutics: Positive Anti-TL1A Data Brings 2 Program Pathways Forward (SYRE)
- Xencor director Montgomery sells shares worth $20,422
- Xencor director Gustafson sells shares worth $27,595
- Sixth Street-backed Caris Life Sciences targets $5.3 billion valuation in US IPO
- Xencor, Inc.: No Major Near Term Catalysts (NASDAQ:XNCR)
- Under The Microscope: Looking For Opportunity Among Healthcare's Underperformers
일일 변동 비율
9.80 10.41
년간 변동
7.13 27.24
- 이전 종가
- 10.03
- 시가
- 10.10
- Bid
- 10.29
- Ask
- 10.59
- 저가
- 9.80
- 고가
- 10.41
- 볼륨
- 5.319 K
- 일일 변동
- 2.59%
- 월 변동
- 26.41%
- 6개월 변동
- -2.28%
- 년간 변동율
- -48.50%
20 9월, 토요일