XMMO: Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
XMMO exchange rate has changed by 1.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 134.20 and at a high of 135.18.
Follow Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XMMO stock price today?
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock is priced at 134.40 today. It trades within 134.20 - 135.18, yesterday's close was 132.46, and trading volume reached 321. The live price chart of XMMO shows these updates.
Does Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF is currently valued at 134.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.28% and USD. View the chart live to track XMMO movements.
How to buy XMMO stock?
You can buy Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF shares at the current price of 134.40. Orders are usually placed near 134.40 or 134.70, while 321 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow XMMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XMMO stock?
Investing in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF involves considering the yearly range 97.50 - 137.53 and current price 134.40. Many compare -0.25% and 16.20% before placing orders at 134.40 or 134.70. Explore the XMMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the past year was 137.53. Within 97.50 - 137.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 132.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) over the year was 97.50. Comparing it with the current 134.40 and 97.50 - 137.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XMMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XMMO stock split?
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 132.46, and 10.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 132.46
- Open
- 134.21
- Bid
- 134.40
- Ask
- 134.70
- Low
- 134.20
- High
- 135.18
- Volume
- 321
- Daily Change
- 1.46%
- Month Change
- -0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.20%
- Year Change
- 10.28%
