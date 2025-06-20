- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
XCEM: Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF
XCEM exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.74 and at a high of 37.98.
Follow Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
XCEM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is XCEM stock price today?
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock is priced at 37.83 today. It trades within 37.74 - 37.98, yesterday's close was 37.39, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of XCEM shows these updates.
Does Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock pay dividends?
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF is currently valued at 37.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.11% and USD. View the chart live to track XCEM movements.
How to buy XCEM stock?
You can buy Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF shares at the current price of 37.83. Orders are usually placed near 37.83 or 38.13, while 32 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow XCEM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into XCEM stock?
Investing in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.44 - 37.89 and current price 37.83. Many compare 3.02% and 24.44% before placing orders at 37.83 or 38.13. Explore the XCEM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the past year was 37.89. Within 26.44 - 37.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) over the year was 26.44. Comparing it with the current 37.83 and 26.44 - 37.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch XCEM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did XCEM stock split?
Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.39, and 18.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.39
- Open
- 37.78
- Bid
- 37.83
- Ask
- 38.13
- Low
- 37.74
- High
- 37.98
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 3.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.44%
- Year Change
- 18.11%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.6%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.7%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- -12.8
- Fcst
- 4.8
- Prev
- 23.2
- Act
- 4.6
- Fcst
- 8.3
- Prev
- 5.6
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.3%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 3.524 M
- Fcst
- -2.689 M
- Prev
- 3.715 M
- Act
- -0.703 M
- Fcst
- -0.276 M
- Prev
- -0.763 M