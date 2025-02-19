- Overview
WWJD: Inspire International ETF
WWJD exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.37 and at a high of 35.69.
Follow Inspire International ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is WWJD stock price today?
Inspire International ETF stock is priced at 35.37 today. It trades within 35.37 - 35.69, yesterday's close was 35.57, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of WWJD shows these updates.
Does Inspire International ETF stock pay dividends?
Inspire International ETF is currently valued at 35.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.65% and USD. View the chart live to track WWJD movements.
How to buy WWJD stock?
You can buy Inspire International ETF shares at the current price of 35.37. Orders are usually placed near 35.37 or 35.67, while 37 and -0.90% show market activity. Follow WWJD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into WWJD stock?
Investing in Inspire International ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.19 - 35.88 and current price 35.37. Many compare -0.08% and 9.61% before placing orders at 35.37 or 35.67. Explore the WWJD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Inspire International ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Inspire International ETF in the past year was 35.88. Within 27.19 - 35.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Inspire International ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Inspire International ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Inspire International ETF (WWJD) over the year was 27.19. Comparing it with the current 35.37 and 27.19 - 35.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch WWJD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did WWJD stock split?
Inspire International ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.57, and 14.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.57
- Open
- 35.69
- Bid
- 35.37
- Ask
- 35.67
- Low
- 35.37
- High
- 35.69
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- -0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.61%
- Year Change
- 14.65%
